Kerala NEET PG Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List 2022 Releases at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET PG 2022: As per the recent updates, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the Kerala NEET PG seat allotment list for phase 1. Candidates have to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in to download the Kerala NEET PG seat allotment result 2022. CEE Kerala has released the Kerala NEET PG allotment list in the form of PDF.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report at the respective institutions from 10th to 13th October 2022 till 3 pm along with the prescribed documents. Through Kerala NEET PG counselling 2022, 854 PG degree seats will be filled in government medical colleges, while 16 PG degree seats will be filled at RCC, Trivandrum.

Kerala NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022 Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Kerala NEET PG Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List 2022?

Along with the Kerala NEET PG counselling seat allotment list, CEE has also released the memo at the candidate's portal. To download the Kerala NEET PG phase 1 allotment list, candidates will have to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - Allotment List. A new page with Phase 1 - Allotment List of Kerala NEET PG will appear on the screen. Click on it and a PDF file will be displayed. Check and download the same for future reference.

What After the Announcement of Kerala NEET PG Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List 2022?

After the release of Kerala NEET PG seat allotment phase 1 list, candidates have to report to their allotted colleges between 10th to 13th October. Those who could not report on or before the deadline will lose their alloted seat and their higher-order options. Further, in the Kerala NEET PG seat allotment 2nd phase they will not be considered.

As per the released notice, it has been stated - “A candidate who vacates the seat joined in phase 1 will not be considered for phase 2 allotment. His/her options will be deleted and will only be able to participate in the Mop-up round wherein fresh options are registered.”

