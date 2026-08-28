Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced, Download Phase 1 Allotment Letter PDF

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat allotment results 2026. The result is for students who took part in the first round of Kerala NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates can check the allotment list online through the official CEE Kerala website. The list covers admission to government medical colleges. It also includes private, self-financing medical colleges and RCC.

Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026

The Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been made available as a PDF. Candidates can access it through the UG medical 2026 candidate portal on the CEE Kerala website. The phase q allotment letter can also be downloaded online. Students who have received a seat should carefully check their allotment details and complete the required admission process within the given deadline. The allotment list contains details such as application number, It also shows the candidates rank and college name. Students can check the option number also mentioned. These details help candidates confirm the seat offered to them in round 1.