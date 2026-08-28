Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced, Download Phase 1 Allotment Letter PDF
Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 is now available. Check the UG medical and dental allotment list and download the Phase 1 allotment letter PDF. Read the article to know more details.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat allotment results 2026. The result is for students who took part in the first round of Kerala NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates can check the allotment list online through the official CEE Kerala website. The list covers admission to government medical colleges. It also includes private, self-financing medical colleges and RCC.
Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026
The Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been made available as a PDF. Candidates can access it through the UG medical 2026 candidate portal on the CEE Kerala website. The phase q allotment letter can also be downloaded online. Students who have received a seat should carefully check their allotment details and complete the required admission process within the given deadline. The allotment list contains details such as application number, It also shows the candidates rank and college name. Students can check the option number also mentioned. These details help candidates confirm the seat offered to them in round 1.
Information to check in Kerala NEET 2026 Allotment Letter
Candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned on the Kerala NEET 2026 Allotment Letter and make sure it is correct. In case of any discrepancy they must report it to authorities to get it corrected.
- Application Number
- Candidate Rank
- College Name
- Course Name
- Candidate category
- Allotted category
- Option Number
What After Kerala NEET UG 2026 Allotment Result ?
Candidates whose names appear in the Kerala NEET allotment list 2026 should complete all admission formalities within the specified time. Students should carefully verify every detail shown in their allotment result. If they find any error in the application number, rank, category or any other information they should contact the concerned authorities for correction. Candidates should also download and keep a copy of their Phase 1 allotment letter for future admission requirements. Completing the admission process on time in important to secure the allotted seat.
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