Kerala NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out for Round 2, Check Kerala MBBS, BDS List at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Kerala has released the final seat allotment list of Kerala NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 in online mode. Candidates will be able to check Kerala NEET UG seat allotment list for MBBS/ BDS courses on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala NEET UG allotment result 2022 has been released in the form of PDF, therefore no login credentials are required to download the same.

Earlier, the board released the provisional allotment result for Kerala NEET UG counselling round 2 on November 23. Shortlisted candidates were given an opportunity to submit their complaints (if any). After reviewing the complaints, the final Kerala MBBS, BDS allotment result for round 2 has been announced.

How To Download Final Kerala NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2?

Candidates will be able to check their allotted seats of Kerala NEET MBBS/BDS in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to check as well as download the Kerala NEET UG 2022 final seat allotment list -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on KEAM 2022 candidate portal.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on allotment list.

4th Step - Now, Click on Second Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS Courses.

5th Step - The pdf file of allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Go through it and download the PDF for future reference.

What After Download the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2?

After downloading the allotment list of Kerala MBBS, BDS, all the selected candidates have to report to the allotted colleges before November 28 by 4 pm. While going for admission, they must carry the original documents for verification. The board will also conduct the mop-up round for the vacant seats of Kerala NEET UG 2022. Around 3182 MBBS and 2077 BDS seats are filled through NEET state counselling in the government and private colleges in Kerala.

