Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Phase 1 Allotment List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Counselling Seat Allotment List for the MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2022 and have applied for the allotment process to medical colleges in Kerala can visit the official website of Kerala CEE to check the first phase allotment result.

Candidates who have filled in their options for the phase 1 allotment between October 19 to 23, 2022 have been considered for the Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Allotment procedure. The Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list is available on the official website of CEE Kerala.

Candidates can visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. A direct link to check the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment Result is also available below.

Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here

Official Notification - Click Here

How to check Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List

The Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment Result for the MBBS and BDS programmes is available on the official website. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala CEE official website

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022

Step 3: Click on the Allotment List link

Step 4: Click on Phase 1 MBBS/BDS Allotment list

Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference

Details Given on the MBBS/ BDS allotment Result

The Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Counselling Allotment Result has been released in the form of a PDF document. The Kerala NEET UG 2022 MBBS/ BDS Phase 1 allotment list consists of the Application number, Candidate rank, College allotted, and Seat Type.

What after Allotment List

After the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Allotment Result, students who have been allotted seats can download the allotment memo available on the homepage. Students who have been allotted seats need to submit the admission fee by November 4, 2022.

The schedule for the release of Phase 2 of Kerala NEET UG 2022 will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates will also be provided with the facility to confirm and rearrange the existing options/delete the unwanted options before the second phase allotment.

