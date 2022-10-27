    Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Phase 1 Allotment List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Seat Allotment List released on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment process can check the allotment list through the link available here.

    Updated: Oct 27, 2022 13:34 IST
    Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment
    Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment

    Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Counselling Seat Allotment List for the MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2022 and have applied for the allotment process to medical colleges in Kerala can visit the official website of Kerala CEE to check the first phase allotment result. 

    Candidates who have filled in their options for the phase 1 allotment between October 19 to 23, 2022 have been considered for the Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Allotment procedure. The Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. 

    Candidates can visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. A direct link to check the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment Result is also available below. 

    Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here

    Official Notification - Click Here

    How to check Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List

    The Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment Result for the MBBS and BDS programmes is available on the official website. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here. 

    Step 1: Visit the Kerala CEE official website

    Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022

    Step 3: Click on the Allotment List link 

    Step 4: Click on Phase 1 MBBS/BDS Allotment list 

    Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference

    Details Given on the MBBS/ BDS allotment Result

    The Kerala NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Counselling Allotment Result has been released in the form of a PDF document. The Kerala NEET UG 2022 MBBS/ BDS Phase 1 allotment list consists of the Application number, Candidate rank, College allotted, and Seat Type.

    What after Allotment List

    After the Kerala NEET UG 2022 Allotment Result, students who have been allotted seats can download the allotment memo available on the homepage. Students who have been allotted seats need to submit the admission fee by November 4, 2022. 

    The schedule for the release of Phase 2 of Kerala NEET UG 2022 will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates will also be provided with the facility to confirm and rearrange the existing options/delete the unwanted options before the second phase allotment. 

    Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Window to Upgrade Course, College To Close Today, Enter Preferences at admission.uod.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification