Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023, Last Date To Submit NEET Scores Further Extended To July 18, Check Details Here

Kerala NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has re-extended the last date to submit the NEET undergraduate scores till July 18, 2023, at 4 pm. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Kerala NEET counselling through KEAM 2023 and are yet to submit their scores to the CEE can submit their scores through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to submit the NEET UG scores was July 13, 2023. But it has been extended to July 18, 2023, upto 4 pm. According to the official notification, candidates who do not submit their NEET UG results to the CEE within the given time period will not be considered for the preparation of the rank list for medical and medical allied courses.

The officials also informed that as the state medical rank list has to be published on time, the facility for submitting the NEET UG score will not extend further at any instance. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important instructions available on the website before submitting the NEET UG scores.

How to submit NEET 2023 Result online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to submit the NEET UG result for Kerala NEET counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Login through the KEAM 2023 candidate portal’s link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details such as the KEAM application number and password in the provided space

Step 4: Now, click on the NEET Result submission and fill out the NEET UG 2023 roll number, application number, and date of birth

Step 5: Verify the NEET scorecard for the candidate's name, father’s name, NEET 2023 score, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR) for counselling

Step 6: If the filled details are correct, then click on the verified and submit button

Step 7: Download the NEET result submission report and print a hardcopy of it for future use

