Kerala NEET UG Mop-up Round Seat Allotment 2022 Result To Release Today, Check How To Download Here

Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 The Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (Kerala NEET UG) 2022 mop-up round provisional seat allotment result will be out today- December 14, 2022. Candidates who applied for mop-up round seat allotment can check the result at the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who were admitted to the MBBS and BDS courses up to the second round of the all-India quota, state quota, and all-India mop-up allotment will not be included in the Kerala NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment. However, seats allotted in the mop-round will not be changed under any circumstances.

How to Check Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022?

The CEE will release the Kerala NEET UG mop-up round seat Allotment result today- December 14, 2022. Candidates who applied for the mop-up round can check the result at the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in. They can go through these steps to check the Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Kerala NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment link

Step 3: The Kerala NEET UG Seat allotment 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment 2022

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 Guidelines

Candidates who get entitled to the seats in the Kerala NEET UG mop-up seat Allotment, their registration fee will be carried over to the tuition fee. However, for students who will not get any allotment will get a refund of registration fees.

Furthermore, the registration fees of those candidates who do not have their allotted seats within the stipulated time will not be refunded. Similarly, candidates who quit their allotted seats will not get any refund. Their registration fee will be considered a penalty.

