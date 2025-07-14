Kerala New School Timetable: Revised Calendar 2025-26 With Saturday Workings

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has shared the new school timetable for the 2025–26 academic year. Now, students in classes 8 to 10 will spend more time in school each day and have some working Saturdays too.

Why More School Hours?

The new timetable helps Kerala schools follow national and state education rules. Students will spend 15 extra minutes in the morning and 15 extra minutes in the afternoon every day, except on Fridays. This way, schools can complete 1,100 teaching hours in a year.

Working Saturdays for Students

Earlier, the government planned 25 working Saturdays, but the Kerala High Court said that was not legal. Now, after checking with experts, the plan has changed. High school students will have to attend school on 7 Saturdays in total during the year. Other students will have fewer working days.