Kerala New School Timetable: Revised Calendar 2025-26 With Saturday Workings

Kerala’s new school timetable for 2025–26 will have longer hours and some working Saturdays for classes 8 to 10. The changes help schools meet 1,100 teaching hours yearly. Fun activities and extra programs like sports, arts, and scholarships will also be included. The government aims to provide quality education while following rules.

Jul 14, 2025, 12:39 IST
Kerala New School Timetable
Kerala New School Timetable
Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has shared the new school timetable for the 2025–26 academic year. Now, students in classes 8 to 10 will spend more time in school each day and have some working Saturdays too.

Why More School Hours?

The new timetable helps Kerala schools follow national and state education rules. Students will spend 15 extra minutes in the morning and 15 extra minutes in the afternoon every day, except on Fridays. This way, schools can complete 1,100 teaching hours in a year.

Working Saturdays for Students

Earlier, the government planned 25 working Saturdays, but the Kerala High Court said that was not legal. Now, after checking with experts, the plan has changed. High school students will have to attend school on 7 Saturdays in total during the year. Other students will have fewer working days.

What did the Minister Say?

The minister said that this new timetable will help students learn better. He also said that other states like Gujarat, Delhi, and Karnataka already have more school days than Kerala. Even CBSE and ICSE schools in Kerala follow longer schedules.

Extra Activities in School

Schools in Kerala will also include fun and helpful activities like:

  • Anti-drug campaigns

  • Arts and sports festivals

  • Special activities for differently-abled children

  • Scholarship programs

How Many Working Days for Each Class?

  • Classes 1 to 4: 198 working days

  • Classes 5 to 7: 200 working days

  • Classes 8 to 10: 204 working days

The minister said that the government is ready to talk to anyone who has questions or concerns about this new timetable. The goal is to give students good education while following the rules and laws.

