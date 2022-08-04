Kerala not to impose Gender-Neutral uniform in schools says Education Minister

Kerala Gender-Neutral Uniforms: The Kerala state government has made it clear that a decision on imposing any specific dress code on the children has not been made. General Education Minister V Sivankutty when speaking to the media stated that a uniform which is generally acceptable and comfortable for children to wear is something that is recognised by the society.

The gender neutrality concept is being debated in the state which is why it has been decided to conduct gender auditing of textbooks in the state. The gender-neutral uniforms have been voluntarily implemented by the management in certain schools and have been welcomed by the public and the media, the education minister stated in a press meet.

He further added that there are no complaints either from children or from parents in the schools which have implemented such a decision. He also pointed out that the government is not insistent in implementing the same and a decision has not been taken on imposing any specific uniform code in schools.

Considering the recent order by the State Child Rights Panel directions the state government to turn all single-sex schools into co-ed schools he said, adding that the government has already converted 21 educational institutions into mixed schools after it came to power.

The schools applying the shift with consent from the Parent Teacher Association and the respective local bodies will be converted to co-ed schools after conducting necessary inspections. Currently there are a total of 381 single gender schools out of which 138 are in the government sector and 243 are in the aided sector.

Kerala Plus 1 Admissions 2022

The education minister also mentioned that the first-year Higher Secondary classes will begin on August 25 after completing the allotment procedures which will begin on August 5, 2022. There was a delay in the release of the seat allotment results due to the CBSE board declaring the class 10 results.

