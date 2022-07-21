Kerala Plus One Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till 22 July at hscap.kerala.gov.in, Check Details Here

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2022: As per the recent updates, Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has extended the registration date for Kerala Plus One admission 2022 today. Students can register for HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2022 at hscap.kerala.gov.in till 5 PM tomorrow. The demand for the extension has increased even more due to the wait for CBSE 10th Result 2022. Therefore, the authorities extended the date by one day.

The Kerala High Court ordered the extension following the plea of the student to extend the date as there has been a delay. Around 4.25 lakh students have registered for Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022. Now, the Department of General Education is expecting more than 30 thousand applications to come after CBSE announces the class 10th result 2022.

Kerala High Court's Decision Regarding Kerala Plus One Admission Registration 2022

The Kerala High Court ordered the extension following the plea of student to extend the date as there has been a delay in the CBSE class 10th results. The state government had earlier taken the stand that the deadline for Plus One admissions would not be extended. As per the released schedule, the students who wish to enroll in Kerala schools for Class 11 for the new session of 2022 to 2023 must submit their application form at the latest by 1 PM today.

How To Apply for HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2022 Registration?

To apply for Kerala 11th admission 2022, students will have to visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that states - CREATE CANDIDATE LOGIN’. Now enter the required details and register. Further, they need to login and fill in the Kerala Plus One application form 2022. Now, upload all documents and pay the application fees. Download and take a printout for future references.

Kerala Plus One 2022 Trial Allotment

The Kerala 11th admission process was set to conclude earlier and the Kerala Plus One trial allotment process was scheduled to start from 27th July to 11th August 2022. However, there are chances of these dates getting extended by the Kerala High Court. Until further notice, the Plus One Trial Allotment will likely begin from 27th July 2022.

