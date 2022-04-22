Kerala Plus One Exam 2022 Postponed, Check Revised Dates Here; Report

Kerala Plus One Exam 2022: As per media reports, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has postponed the class 11th board exams (Plus One exam in Kerala). Along with the postponement of the exam, the authorities also announced the revised dates. As per new dates, Kerala Plus One Exam 2022 will now be held from 13th to 30th June.

The Education Minister also informed that the Kerala class 12 model exams or the plus two model exams will commence on 2nd June 2022. Earlier, according to the plus one exam timetable 2022 Kerala, the exams were scheduled to be held between 2nd to 18th June 2022.

Kerala School Reopening For Academic Year 2022-23

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has also informed that the schools across Kerala will reopen from 1st June 2022 for the academic year 2022-23. He has also announced some education programmes as part of the Kerala school reopening and informed that the teacher's training for Classes 1 to 7 will be conducted in the month of May. The teachers of other classes can attend the training programme after the board exam papers are evaluated.

KEAM 2022 Exam Postponed

Earlier, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has revised the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination dates. As per the new schedule, the KEAM 2022 exams are slated to be conducted on 3rd July 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on 26th June 2022. The KEAM 2022 applications are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The last date for students to complete the KEAM 2022 applications is 30th April 2022. The reason for the postponement of the KEAM 2022 exam dates is the JEE Main exams which are scheduled in two sessions from 20th to 29th June and 21st to 30th July 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins

Around 6.8 lakh students are appearing the 2nd PUC Exam 2022 of the Karnataka Board from today. All papers under the PUC Exam 2022 will be held in the morning session, beginning at 10:15 am and concluding at 1:30 pm. With class 12 board exams starting today, it is important for students appearing for the 2nd PUC to be aware of the exam-day guidelines and SOPs including dress code to be followed at the exam centre.

