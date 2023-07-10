Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 Expected Soon: Check 12th Supplementary Result Details Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is expected to announce the Kerala Plus 2 supplementary exams soon. The results of the Kerala SAY exams will be announced on the official result portal. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala plus 2 Say exams can visit the official website to check the results.

Kerala board conducted the plus 2 supplementary exams from June 21 to 27, 2023. According to reports, the evaluation of the supplementary answer sheets concluded on July 7, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them when checking their supplementary results.

Kerala plus 2 supplementary results 2023 will be announced on the official result portal keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the supplementary results will also be available here as soon as the results are announced online.

Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

Kerala board plus two supplementary exams were conducted in June 2023. The evaluation of the answer sheets concluded on July 7, 2023, and it is expected that the results of the Kerala SAY exams will be published soon. Candidates can keep visiting this page for further updates on Kerala plus two supplementary results 2023.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023

Kerala board plus 2 supplementary results 2023 will be announced in the coming week. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Board

Step 2: Click on the DHSE result portal

Step 3: Click on the plus 2 SAY result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number in the given link

Step 5: Kerala plus two supplementary results will be released

Step 6: Download the SAY exam results for further reference

The Kerala board released the revaluation and scrutiny results on June 24, 2023. The plus two board exam results were announced on May 25, 2023.

