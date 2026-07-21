Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE: DHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Soon; Check Marks Memo at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examinations 2026 soon. According to previous year trends and media analyses, the results are expected to be released by late July 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) examinations will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. The credentials to check the results are roll number and date of birth.

The supplementary exams were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The SAT exams are held for candidates who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main annual board examination. Alternatively, candidates can also check their revised scorecards offline through SMS facility, and online via the PRD Live mobile app, etc.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Expected Release Date and Time

According to the schedule, the results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 were to be released on July 18, 2026. Due to unprecedented circumstances, the board has delayed the release of the SAY results. It is expected that the results will be released online in late July 2026 by 3 PM. The exams were conducted for students who did not score the minimum passing marks in their main examinations. The results will be shared in an online format, and the revised scorecards will be distributed by the respective schools later. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their result scores online using their credentials.

List of Websites to check DHSE Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026

Students will be able to check the DHSE Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026 on the following list of official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet:

Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in Click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY result 2026 Enter your roll number and the date of birth to submit The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet will appear Check your details and download for future use

Candidates will need to collect their original marksheet with their revised scores from their respective schools.