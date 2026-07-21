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Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE: DHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Soon; Check Marks Memo at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jul 23, 2026, 05:15 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examinations 2026 by late July 2026. Candidates will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. Students can also check their revised scorecards offline through SMS facility, and online via the PRD Live mobile app.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examinations 2026 by late July 2026.
  • Candidates will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.
  • Students can also check their revised scorecards offline through SMS facility, and online via the PRD Live mobile app.

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examinations 2026 soon. According to previous year trends and media analyses, the results are expected to be released by late July 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) examinations will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. The credentials to check the results are roll number and date of birth. 

The supplementary exams were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The SAT exams are held for candidates who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main annual board examination. Alternatively, candidates can also check their revised scorecards offline through SMS facility, and online via the PRD Live mobile app, etc. 

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Expected Release Date and Time

According to the schedule, the results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 were to be released on July 18, 2026. Due to unprecedented circumstances, the board has delayed the release of the SAY results. It is expected that the results will be released online in late July 2026 by 3 PM. The exams were conducted for students who did not score the minimum passing marks in their main examinations. The results will be shared in an online format, and the revised scorecards will be distributed by the respective schools later. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their result scores online using their credentials. 

List of Websites to check DHSE Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026

Students will be able to check the DHSE Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026 on the following list of official websites:

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet: 

  1. Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY result 2026
  3. Enter your roll number and the date of birth to submit 
  4. The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet will appear
  5. Check your details and download for future use

Candidates will need to collect their original marksheet with their revised scores from their respective schools.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 23, 2026, 05:15 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Results

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result is expected soon. Once released, students can visit the official website and login with their seat number and date of birth. The list of websites to check the SAY Result is given below:

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • Jul 23, 2026, 00:28 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: When will Result be Declared?

    An official confirmation of the announcement of the SAY Result 2026 for Plus 2 students is yet to be confirmed. Board officials will provide a date and time for the announcement of the results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website of Kerala Plus 2 to check the result and downloadn the marksheets.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 22:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Grading System

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY marksheets will include the grade scored by candidates. The grading system is provided below:

    MarksGradeDescription
    90-100 A+ Outstanding
    80-89 A Excellent
    70-79 B+ Very Good
    60-69 B Good
    50-59 C+ Above Average
  • Jul 22, 2026, 20:06 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    While downloading the provisional Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 marksheet online, candidates must ensure that the following details are corrently mentioned:

    • Candidate's name
    • Registration number
    • Date of birth
    • School name
    • Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks obtained
    • Grade
    • Percentage
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 22, 2026, 18:32 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website soon. A confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the Plus Two SAY result is expected soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Supplementary exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 14:40 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once reeased, the link to download the marksheets will be available on the official website. The details mentioned on the marksheets is provided below

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subject 

    Class

    Stream

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 22, 2026, 13:52 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: What After the Result is Announced?

    After the Kerala SAY Result 2026 is announced, students who have cleared the exam will be eligible to continue with their higher studies. Those who failed the exam are however required to appear for the exam next year in March 2027. 

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:22 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: Direct Link Soon

    The direct link for students to download their Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. To download the marksheets students can visit the official website and login with their credentials. The result is expected to be announced this week. 

  • Jul 22, 2026, 11:09 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website soon. A confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the Plus Two SAY result is expected soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Supplementary exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 09:22 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Grading System

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY marksheets will include the grade scored by candidates. The grading system is provided below

    Marks

    Grade

    Description

    90-100

    A+

    Outstanding

    80-89

    A

    Excellent

    70-79

    B+

    Very Good

    60-69

    B

    Good

    50-59

    C+

    Above Average
  • Jul 22, 2026, 08:08 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can check the result and download the marksheets.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Plus Two SAY

    Step 2: Click on the SAY result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number/ seat number and date of birth

    Step 4: The Plus Two SAY result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 22, 2026, 07:39 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 link will be available on the official website soon. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can check the result using the following details

    Roll number/ Seat number

    Date of birth

  • Jul 22, 2026, 06:11 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Results

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result is expected soon. Once released, students can visit the official website and login with their seat number and date of birth. The list of websites to check the SAY Result is given below

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • Jul 22, 2026, 05:41 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: When will Result be Declared?

    An official confirmation of the announcement of the SAY Result 2026 for Plus 2 students is yet to be confirmed. Board officials will provide a date and time for the announcement of the results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website of Kerala Plus 2 to check the result and downloadn the marksheets. 

  • Jul 22, 2026, 05:08 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    While downloading the provisional Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 marksheet online, candidates must ensure that the following details are corrently mentioned:

    • Candidate's name
    • Registration number
    • Date of birth
    • School name
    • Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks obtained
    • Grade
    • Percentage
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 21, 2026, 23:35 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result 2026: How to download Marksheet?

    Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet:

    1. Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    2. Click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY result 2026
    3. Enter your roll number and the date of birth to submit
    4. The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet will appear
    5. Check your details and download for future use
  • Jul 21, 2026, 20:08 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Login Credentials to View Result

    Students who appeared for the exams and are awaiting for the results must be prepared with their Registration Number and date of birth to view and download the result online. In case a candidate forgets their registration number they can easily find it printed on the front of their Kerala Plus Two admit card.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 18:57 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: How to Download Marksheets?

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala HSE Result

    Step 2: Click on SAY Result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The SAY results will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 21, 2026, 18:08 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Result Grades and Marks

    Candidates can check the following table to know the grades and their marks range as mentioned on the answer sheet: 

    Marks

    Grade

    Description

    90-100

    A+

    Outstanding

    80-89

    A

    Excellent

    70-79

    B+

    Very Good

    60-69

    B

    Good

    50-59

    C+

    Above Average
  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:25 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Can I Get my Result on Mobile App?

    Students can also access their results through the Nammuthe Keralam, Saphalam and iExaMs mobile apps. They need to log in using their login details to view and download the result. These apps provide a convenient way to check the result when the official website faces huge traffic.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 16:40 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Websites to Check Result Marksheets

    Candidates will need to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 scorecards online on the official website of the board. These include:

    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results
    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to Check Marksheet via SMS

    Students can also access their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 marksheets via SMS by following the mentioned steps:

    1. open the SMS app in your mobile.
    2. Type "KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER"
    3. Send it to 56263.
    4. The Board will send your marksheet directly to your mobile number.
  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:41 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Required to Check Results

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will be released soon. Students will need their login credentials to check their result scorecards online. These include:

    • Roll number
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:00 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: Important Dates

    Students can check the following table to know the important dates related to Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: 

    Event

    Dates

    Kerala SAY Exam 2026 start date 

    June 29, 2026

    Kerala SAY Exam 2026 last date 

    July 3, 2026

    Kerala 12th SAY Result 2026

    July 18, 2026
  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:11 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    While downloading the provisional Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 marksheet online, candidates must ensure that the following details are corrently mentioned:

    Candidate's name
    Registration number
    Date of birth
    School name
    Stream
    Subject-wise marks
    Total marks obtained
    Grade
    Percentage
    Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:49 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Release Expected Date and Time

    The results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 are expected to be released anytime soon. It is anticipated to be released by late July 2026 by around 3 PM. The results will be published in online format on the websites, PRD Live app, and offline via SMS. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to check the scorecards online. 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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