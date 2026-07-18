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Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 LIVE: DHSE +2 Supplementary Result Soon at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Check Marksheet Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jul 21, 2026, 01:05 IST

The Kerala +2 SAY results will be released soon on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their roll number and date of birth to check their results for the exams held from June 29 to July 3, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Kerala +2 SAY results will be released soon on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Candidates will need to use their roll number and date of birth to check their results.
  • The exams were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Kerala +2 SAY results soon. Candidates who took the Save A Year (SAY) examinations will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their roll number and date of birth to check their results. 

The SAY exams were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode for candidates who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main annual examination. Other than the result portal, the results can also be checked through SMS, PRD Live mobile app, etc. 

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Date and Time

According to the schedule, the results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 were to be released on July 18, 2026. The timing has not been shared yet, but it is expected that the results will be released online by 3 PM. The exams were held for students who did not score the minimum passing marks in their main examinations. The results will be shared in an online format, and the revised scorecards will be distributed by the respective schools later.

Where to check DHSE Class 12 SAY Result 2026

Students will be able to check the Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026 on the following list of official websites:

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 21, 2026, 01:05 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala HSE Result

    Step 2: Click on SAY Result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The SAY results will be displayed

    Steo 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 20, 2026, 23:11 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued Online

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. Once released, students need to download their marksheets using their login credentials.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 20:07 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Can I Check result on Phone Apps

    Students can also access their results through the Nammuthe Keralam, Saphalam and iExaMs mobile apps. They need to log in using their login details to view and download the result. These apps provide a convenient way to check the result when the official website faces huge traffic.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 18:55 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: List of Websites

    The following list of websites can be accessed to check and download their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 marksheets online:

    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
  • Jul 20, 2026, 17:53 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Candidates who have appeared for their SAY Exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets. The following credentials are required:

    • Roll number/ seat number
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 20, 2026, 16:28 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Marksheets Releasing Anytime Soon

    DHSE Kerala Plus 1 SAY Result 2026 is expected online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SAY Exams can download their marksheets using their login credentials. Students can visit the result at results.hse.kerala.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 16:04 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be announced online. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Stream
    • Class
    • Subjects appeared
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 20, 2026, 15:23 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Where to Check Result?

    Students who have appeared for the exam are advised to refer to the given below official websites only to view and download the result in PDF format and avoid relying on any third party websites.

    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 20, 2026, 14:50 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2026: Results Anytime Soon

    The Kerala Plus Two result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. Earlier, it was expected to be rleeased on July 18, 2026 which now stands uncertain. In order to download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 13:56 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Login Credentials Required to Check Result

    Students who appeared for the exams and are awaiting for the results must be prepared with their Registration Number and Date of birth to view and download the result online. In case a candidate forgets their registration number they can easily find it printed on the front of their Kerala Plus Two admit card.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 13:01 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: How to Download Marksheets?

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala HSE Result

    Step 2: Click on SAY Result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The SAY results will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 20, 2026, 12:14 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: List of Websites to Check Results

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result will be announced online soon. The list of websites to check the result is given here.

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • Jul 20, 2026, 11:47 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 Date and Time

    An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2026 is yet to be issued by the board. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the result can visit the official website of the board to check the result. The SAY Result will be available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. 

  • Jul 20, 2026, 10:16 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: When is the Result Expected?

    Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. A confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the SAY result has not been confirmed by the board. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 19:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Check Results using Mobile Number

    Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 on their mobile phone through WhatsApp. They just need to send the message “RESULT” to 9188619958 along with your registered number and date of birth. The result will be shared with you in PDF format.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 18:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Can I Check result on Phone Apps

    Students can also access their results through the Nammuthe Keralam, Saphalam and iExaMs mobile apps. They need to log in using their login details to view and download the result. These apps provide a convenient way to check the result when the official website faces huge traffic.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 17:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Websites to Check Result

    Students who have appeared for the exam are advised to refer to the given below official websites only to view and download the result in PDF format and avoid relying on any third party websites.

    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 19, 2026, 16:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Login details needed to view Result

    Students who appeared for the exams and are awaiting for the results must be prepared with their Registration Number and Date of birth to view and download the result online. In case a candidate forgets their registration number they can easily find it printed on the front of their Kerala Plus Two admit card.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 15:13 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Website

  • Jul 19, 2026, 15:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala HSE Result

    Step 2: Click on SAY Result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The SAY results will be displayed

    Steo 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 19, 2026, 13:59 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    Kerala Plus 2 SLAY Result 2026 will be announced online. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Stream

    Class

    Subjects appeared

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 19, 2026, 12:11 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 Time: Download Results Soon

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be declared online soon. As per an earlier notification, the result was to be announced at 3 PM on July 18, 2026. Since the results are yet to be announced, it is expected that the results will be issued by 3 PM today. An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result 2026 has not been made. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 11:22 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued Online

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. Once released, students need to download their marksheets using their login credentials.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 10:41 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2026: Results Expected Anytime Soon

    The Kerala Plus Two result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials The HSE Plus 2 SAY Exams were conducted in June-July 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 10:25 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    Kerala Board announced the Plus Two results on May 26, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.97%. Check the statistics below

    • Total Students Appeared: 4,52,437Overall 
    • Pass Percentage: 77.97%
    • Girls' Pass Percentage: 86.81%
    • Boys' Pass Percentage: 68.41%
    • Students Eligible for SAY (Improvement) Exams: 99,500
  • Jul 19, 2026, 10:17 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: List of Website to Check Results

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY result will be issued online soon. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The list of websites for students to check the results is given below

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
  • Jul 19, 2026, 09:42 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Marksheets Expected Soon

    DHSE Kerala Plus 1 SAY Result 2026 is expected online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SAY Exams can download their marksheets using their login credentials. Students can visit the result results.hse.kerala.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 09:17 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: When will Repeat Exams be Conducted?

    The Plus 2 SAY exams were the supplementary/ compartment exams conducted for those who failed or wished to improve their scores from the main exam. Those who fail in the SAY examinations will not be allowed to continue with their higher education and will have to repeat their exam in the next academic year in March 2027. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 09:00 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: What After SAY Results?

    After the Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2026 is announced, candidates who have cleared the exam will be able to report to their schools and collect their revised marksheets and certificates. Students who wish to submit their answer sheets for revaluation can visit the official website to apply. Those who have failed the exam can appear for the repeat exam in March 2027. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:28 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    The link for candidates to download their Kerala Plus 2 Marksheets will be available on the official website. Once released, students must login with their credentials to download the online copy of the marksheets. The SAY Exam online marksheets will include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subjects

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:06 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued Soon

    The link for candidates to download their Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 will be available on the official website shortly. Students who have appeared for the exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. The original marksheets and certificates will be issued by the board via the respective schools. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 07:58 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Results to be Declared Soon

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The link to check the result will be available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can enter their roll number and date of birth to download the online marksheets. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 07:36 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: When will Result be Announced?

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 has not been provided. Earlier, the result was expected on July 18, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website of the board to check the result. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 07:14 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Date and Time Expected Soon

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the Kerala Plus 1 SAY result 2026 has not been made. Earlier, the results were to be declared on July 18, 2026. There is no official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result. Students who have appeared for their exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the announcement of the results.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 06:46 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Login Credentials Required to Download Marksheets

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for their SAY Exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets. The following credentials are required

    Roll number/ seat number

    Date of birth

  • Jul 19, 2026, 06:27 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 is expected online soon. Once released, students can visit the official website of the board and login with their credentials. The following details will be given on the online marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Stream

    Class

    Subjects appeared

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 19, 2026, 06:11 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 is expected to be declared online soon. Once issued, the link to check the Plus 2 SAY result will be available on the official websites. The list of websites to check the Plus 2 SAY Result is given below.

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • Jul 19, 2026, 05:58 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Link to be Activated Shortly

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 is expected to be announced anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for their SAY examinations are advised to keep their seat number and date of birth ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. Kerala board conducts the Plus Two SAY (Save and Year) examinations as a second chance for students to improve their scores and continu with their undergraduate/ higher education courses without losing an academic year in the process.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 05:40 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Supplementary Results Expected Soon

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026 was conducted from June 29, 2026, to July 3, 2026. The SAY Result 2026 was supposed to be issued on July 18, 2026. It must be noted that the board is yet to issue the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download their marksheets. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 18:23 IST

    result.hse.kerala.gov.in 2026: Credentials Required to Check Results

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will be released today, July 18, 2026. Students will need their login credentials to check their result scorecards online. These include:

    • Roll number
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:26 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: List of Websites

    The following list of websites can be accessed to check and download their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 marksheets online: 

    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
  • Jul 18, 2026, 16:12 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Marksheets to be Collected from Schools

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will be released today, July 18, 2026. Candidates will need to check their result marksheets online, which are provisional in nature. The original, revised scorecards can be collected by students from their respective affiliated schools later for further admissions and certifications.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:25 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Websites to Check Result

    Candidates will need to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 scorecards online on the official website of the board. These include:

    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results
    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 18, 2026, 14:50 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Release Date and Time

    The results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 will be released today, July 18, 2026. The timing has not been shared yet but it is expected that the results will be released online by 3 PM. The results will be shared in online format on the websites, PRD Live app, and offline via SMS.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 13:40 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Get Marksheet via SMS

    Students can also access their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 marksheets via SMS by following the mentioned steps:

    1. open the SMS app in your mobile.
    2. Type "KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER"
    3. Send it to 56263.
    4. The Board will send your marksheet directly to your mobile number.
  • Jul 18, 2026, 12:46 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Release Date and Time

    The results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 will be released today, July 18, 2026, anytime now. Tt is expected that the results will be released online by 3 PM. The results will be shared in online format on the websites, PRD Live app, and offline via SMS. Candidates will be required to download their marksheets online.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 12:25 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    While downloading the provisional Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 marksheet online, candidates must ensure that the following details are corrently mentioned:

    • Candidate's name
    • Registration number
    • Date of birth
    • School name
    • Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks obtained
    • Grade
    • Percentage
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:57 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result 2026: How to download Marksheet?

    Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet:

    Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    Click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY result 2026
    Enter your roll number and the date of birth to submit
    The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet will appear
    Check your details and download for future use

  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:12 IST

    Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Kerala: List of Websites to Check Result

    The Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Kerala will be released today on the official websites of the Board. Candidates are advised to not visit any other website and provide your details to check the marksheets. The list of official websites are:

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:39 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Required to Check Results

    The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will be released today, July 18, 2026. Students will need their login credentials to check their result scorecards online. These include:

    • Roll number
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:07 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Release Date and Time

    The results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 will be released today, July 18, 2026. The timing has not been shared yet but it is expected that the results will be released online by 3 PM. The results will be shared in online format on the websites, PRD Live app, and offline via SMS.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 09:55 IST

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: Important Dates

    Students can check the following table to know the important dates related to Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: 

    Event

    Dates

    Kerala SAY Exam 2026 start date 

    June 29, 2026

    Kerala SAY Exam 2026 last date 

    July 3, 2026

    Kerala 12th SAY Result 2026

    July 18, 2026

How to download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet: 

  1. Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY result 2026
  3. Enter your roll number and the date of birth to submit 
  4. The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet will appear
  5. Check your details and download for future use

Candidates will need to collect their original marksheet with their revised scores from their respective schools.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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