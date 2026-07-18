Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 LIVE: DHSE +2 Supplementary Result Soon at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Check Marksheet Link Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Kerala +2 SAY results soon. Candidates who took the Save A Year (SAY) examinations will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their roll number and date of birth to check their results.

The SAY exams were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode for candidates who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main annual examination. Other than the result portal, the results can also be checked through SMS, PRD Live mobile app, etc.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Date and Time

According to the schedule, the results for Kerala Plus Two SAY Examinations 2026 were to be released on July 18, 2026. The timing has not been shared yet, but it is expected that the results will be released online by 3 PM. The exams were held for students who did not score the minimum passing marks in their main examinations. The results will be shared in an online format, and the revised scorecards will be distributed by the respective schools later.

Where to check DHSE Class 12 SAY Result 2026

Students will be able to check the Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026 on the following list of official websites: