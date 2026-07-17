Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Releasing Today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examination today, July 18, 2026 on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Students will require their roll number and date of birth to check their results online. Alternatively, the results can be checked via SMS, a dedicated mobile app, etc.
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examination today, July 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Students will require their roll number and date of birth to check their results online.
The SAY exams were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026 in offline, p[en-and-paper mode across the state of Kerala. The supplementary exam was held for candidates who did not score the minimum passing percentage in their main annual examination. Alternatively, the results can be checked via SMS, a dedicated mobile app, etc. candies will need to collect their original marksheet with their revised scores from their respective schools.
List of Websites to check Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026
Students will be able to check the Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026 on the following list of websites:
- keralaresults.nic.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
How to check DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet:
- Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY result 2026
- Enter your roll number and the date of birth to submit
- The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: Important Dates
Students can check the following table to know the important dates related to Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026:
|Event
|Dates
|Kerala SAY Exam 2026 start date
|June 29, 2026
|Kerala SAY Exam 2026 last date
|July 3, 2026
|Kerala 12th SAY Result 2026
|July 18, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.