Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Releasing Today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the results for Kerala +2 SAY Examination today, July 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) will need to check their revised scores on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Students will require their roll number and date of birth to check their results online.

The SAY exams were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026 in offline, p[en-and-paper mode across the state of Kerala. The supplementary exam was held for candidates who did not score the minimum passing percentage in their main annual examination. Alternatively, the results can be checked via SMS, a dedicated mobile app, etc. candies will need to collect their original marksheet with their revised scores from their respective schools.