Kerala Rains: Schools and Colleges in Thiruvananthapuram Closed Today, Orange Alert Issued

Kerala Rains Schools Closed: Schools and Colleges in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed today, October 16, 2023. According to reports, educational institutions in the city will be closed due to the floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The state has been experiencing rounds of heavy rainfall for the past few days which has led to widespread flooding and waterlogging issues across various regions in the state.

Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty who also visited the flood-hit areas in his recent social media post stated that the rains since the previous night have created an unusual situation in the capital city. He also added that waterlogging has been experienced in several parts and the non-receding of rising seawater has also pushed the situation.

The minister in his post mentioned that the district administration was conducting a relief operation and all aid and assistance were being provided to those affected.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in many places in the state for the coming days. An orange alert has also been issued in four districts while a yellow alert has been issued in the remaining districts of the state for today, October 16, 2023.

The state has experienced widespread rains, resulting in incidents such as waterlogging and the collapse of compound walls in various areas.

The weather department has also asked people near riverbanks to be alert as heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next five days in the state. The state revenue minister has also asked the citizens of Thiruvananthapuram to stay vigilant as heavy downpours us expected to continue for the next five days in the state. Students are also being advised to keep in touch with their respective school authorities for further details on the reopening of schools.

Also Read: BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced, Class 12th Exams from October 30