Kerala Rains: Schools in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam Districts Closed, High Alert in several parts

Kerala Schools Closed: According to latest updates, schools in certain parts of Kerala have been closed due to the heavy rainfall encountered in the region. According to the details provided, schools in Pathanamthitta, three Taluks of Kottayam District and certain regions of Kuttanad have been closed as the places are on high alert of heavy rainfall.

Certain regions of the state have been receiving extremely heavy rainfall affecting many people. According to local media reports, train services have also been disrupted due to heavy rainfall in certain regions and waterlogging.

Students and staff members from schools in the affected regions have been notified that the schools have been closed only for today and updates on whether the same will continue is awaited. Students have also been advised to keep in touch with their respective schools for all latest updates on the reopening of schools.

Rainfall in Karnataka: Schools and Colleges closed in Bengaluru

Kerala is not the only state affected by extremely heavy rainfall. According to recent weather reports, Karnataka has also been affected by heavy rainfall. Relief operations are underway and authorities in charge have issued warnings alerting residents to exercise caution.

With continuous rainfall in Karnataka, Schools and colleges in Bengaluru have also been closed. Waterlogging was experienced in several parts of Bengaluru. A formal announcement on the same was made by Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas.

