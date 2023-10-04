Kerala Rains: Schools Closed In Thiruvananthapuram, Yellow Alert Issued In A Few Districts

Kerala Rain: Considering the continuous rainfall received in Kerala, schools will remain closed today, October 4, 2023 in a few parts of the state. According to recent updates, all educational institutions in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall triggering floods in the region.

The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the last few days and a yellow alert has also been issued in a few districts across the state. Continuous heavy rainfall has led to a widespread flooding situation across several regions in the state resulting in schools and colleges being closed yesterday, October 3, 2023.

Kerala Schools Holiday on October 3

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, a holiday was declared by the district administration for education institutions in the districts of Kottayam, Vaikom, and Changanacherry talukas. According to reports, 17 relief camps are provisioning shelter to close to 246 people affected by flooding in the area. A holiday was also declared for educational institutions in Alappuzha’s Cherthala and Chengannur talukas which were also running relief camps.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall in a few places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts today. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for four districts namely, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha indicating heavy rainfall.

Since the past week, Kerala has been receiving rainfall resulting in incidents of waterlogging, and floods in a few low-lying areas. Citizens have been advised to be cautions and students and parents have been instructed to contact school authorities for recent updates on the reopening of schools.

