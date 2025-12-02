SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Kerala School Holiday on December 9 and 11 Due To Local Bodies Election; Cyclone Ditwah News

Dec 2, 2025, 17:49 IST

The Kerala state government has declared public holidays for schools and all educational and public institutions on Tuesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 11, 2025, due to the Local Bodies Election 2025 in a few districts.

Key Points

Kerala School Holiday: The Kerala state government has declared public holidays on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 and Thursday, December 11, 2025 due to the Local Bodies Election 2025 in selective districts across the state. All public offices and educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and institutes will be closed on the following days. 

Kerala School Holiday December 2025: Districts List

The holidays will be observed in the following districts:

Date Districts
Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam
Thursday, December 11, 2025 Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Cyclone Ditwah: Schools Across Kerala Closed in Tamil Nadu

In light of Cyclone Ditwah and the accompanying heavy rainfall warning, an order has been issued today, December 2, 2025 by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking the closure of all educational institutions across three major districts of Tamil Nadu. The directive, which covers all government and private schools and colleges, was announced by Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddhartha Jagade due to the severe weather conditions. Similar closure orders were issued by the District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram.

Also Read: Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: UGNEET Round 3 Schedule OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Schedule Here

