Kerala Election 2025: Schools Closed Today and Dec 11, Check Details Here

Kerala School Holiday 2025: All government and private schools in Kerala are closed today, December 9, 2025, due to the local body elections. Schools will also be closed on December 11, 2025, as the exams are being conducted in two phases. Students and parents must connect with school authorities regarding the holiday announced for schools.

The local body elections in Kerala are scheduled for December 9 and 11, while the results will be announced on December 13, 2025. School holidays have been announced, taking into consideration the election arrangements and teachers who will be on poll duty.

Upcoming Holidays in Kerala Schools

With the year ending, children across the state will be looking forward to the Christmas holidays, which will begin a few days before Christmas and continue until New Year's. Apart from the holiday on December 25, 2025, schools will be closed for a longer period as Christmas Holidays from December 22 and will continue until the first week of January 2026. Schools are likely to reopen on January 5, 2026 as per an order issued by the state government.