Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed, Red Alert Issued in Few Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed: Colleges in Kerala will remain closed on July 5, 2023, due to the heavy rainfall in various parts of the state. All educational institutions including professional colleges will be closed tomorrow in Ernakulam district sighting the heavy rains.

Schools in Ernakulam and Allapuzha districts were closed today as well due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued in Idukki and Kannur districts while an orange alert has been issued in all the districts in the state.

Students and teachers have been informed of the closing of the educational institutions and in case of further announcements for schools in other districts, the same will be updated by officials.

Schools Closed in Kerala Today

Schools in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts of Kerala were closed today, July 4, 2023, due to heavy rainfall.

Holiday has also been declared for schools in the Kasargod district while colleges will remain open. According to reports, further updates regarding the reopening of schools will be made by officials soon. Parents and students are advised to reach out to the schools for regular updates.

School holiday has also been declared for CBSE, ICSE, and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and other educational institutions.

