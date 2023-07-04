  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed, Red Alert Issued in Few Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed, Red Alert Issued in Few Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

Schools and Colleges in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts to be closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. Further details regarding the reopening will be given by officials soon. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 4, 2023 17:06 IST
Kerala Schools Closed Due to Rainfall
Kerala Schools Closed Due to Rainfall

Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed: Colleges in Kerala will remain closed on July 5, 2023, due to the heavy rainfall in various parts of the state. All educational institutions including professional colleges will be closed tomorrow in Ernakulam district sighting the heavy rains. 

Schools in Ernakulam and Allapuzha districts were closed today as well due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued in Idukki and Kannur districts while an orange alert has been issued in all the districts in the state. 

Students and teachers have been informed of the closing of the educational institutions and in case of further announcements for schools in other districts, the same will be updated by officials. 

Schools Closed in Kerala Today

Schools in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts of Kerala were closed today, July 4, 2023, due to heavy rainfall. While Idukki and Kannur districts are on red alert all the other districts have been issued an orange alert.

Colleges and other educational institutions were also closed today. Holiday has also been declared for schools in the Kasargod district while colleges will remain open. According to reports, further updates regarding the reopening of schools will be made by officials soon. Parents and students are advised to reach out to the schools for regular updates.

School holiday has also been declared for CBSE, ICSE, and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and other educational institutions. 

Also Read: MAH CET 5 year LLB Final Merit List 2023 Released for Round 1, Download Pdfs Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023