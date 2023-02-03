Kerala SSLC Admit Card Date 2023 (OUT): Know How To Download Kerala Board Class 10 Hall Ticket Here

Kerala SSLC Admit Card Date 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has released the Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 release date through an official notice. As per that, the Kerala SSLC hall ticket will be issued on February 13, 2023. Once released, only the respective schools will be able to download Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 from the official website. They will have to use the asked login credentials to download Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 for the class 10th students.

Further, the students will have to collect their Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 from their respective schools. No students will be allowed to appear for Kerala SSLC Board Exams 2023 without the hall ticket. As per reports, over 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the Kerala SSLC class 10th exams.

Kerala SSLC 2023 Dates

Events Dates Kerala SSLC hall ticket February 13, 2023 Kerala SSLC mock exam February to March 3, 2023 Kerala SSLC exam March 9 to 29, 2023

How To Download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023?

As mentioned above the hall ticket of Kerala SSLC class 10 exam will only be downloaded by the respective school heads. They will have to use the required login credentials to download the Kerala board class 10 hall ticket 2023. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala SSLC admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Kerala Board - keralapareekshabhavan.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on login section.

3rd Step - Login by using the required credentials.

4th Step - The Kerala SSLC hall tickets of Class 10 students will appear on the screen.

5th Step - The school head can download the Kerala SSLC admit card and take a print out.

Further, it will be the responsibility of the school heads to put the stamp and get it signed by the principals of the respective schools. After completing all the procedures, they must distribute Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 among students.

What to do in case of any discrepancy in Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023?

After getting the Kerala class 10 hall ticket 2023, students must check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy, they are advised to contact their schools and get the mistakes rectified. Students will have to carry their Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023 to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to sit for the board exams.

Kerala SSLC Exams 2023

Earlier, the officials announced the exam dates for Kerala class 10 board exams 2023. As per the Kerala SSLC time table 2023, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan SSLC exams will be conducted between March 9 to 29, 2023 in pen and paper mode. Also, to help students prepare for Kerala SSLC board exams 2023, the board will conduct the mock exams between February 27 and March 3.

Also Read: BSEH 2023: Class 10, 12 Revised Schedule Released at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here