Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Guidelines Here

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2023: Kerala Board is all set to begin the SSLC Class 10 exams tomorrow - March 9, 2023. The Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 will commence with the First Language Part 1 Paper. Candidates preparing to appear for the Kerala Board SSLC 2023 exams can check here the exam day guidelines and other details to be followed.

Kerala Board 10th exams will be conducted in the morning session from 9:30 AM onwards. Students appearing for the Kerala Board SSLC Exams must make sure to cross-check the details of the exams mentioned on the Kerala Board 10th Hall Ticket. Students must note that the Kerala Board Class 10 Admit Card is a mandatory document to be carried by the students to the exam centre. Candidates can check through the guidelines provided below.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 - Important Guidelines

Kerala Board class 10 exams will be conducted in the morning session. Students are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students to the exam centre

Candidates are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators or any other such items inside the exam hall.

Students are also advised to carry their personal stationery items with them as borrowing will not be permitted.

Students caught cheating will not be allowed to continue with their examination

Candidates before leaving for the exams are advised to check through the exam centre details, schedule and exam paper carefully.

Students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the exams conclude.

