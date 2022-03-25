Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 from March 31, Check Datesheet here

Kerala Class 10 Exam Schedule 2022: Kerala SSLC Board Examinations are scheduled to begin from March 31, 2022.The board will be conducting the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams 2022 in the offline mode across the various exam centres from March 31, 2022 to April 29, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can visit the official website of Kerala State Board to check the complete schedule.

Kerala Class 10 Practical exams were conducted for the IT students from March 10 to 19, 2022and the SSLC Model exams were conducted from March 16 to 21, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can check the complete schedule of the exams below.

Kerala SSLC Exam Schedule 2022

Kerala SSLC Exam time Table 2022

Date Subjects March 31, 2022 First Language Part 1 - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools) April 6, 2022 Second Language - English April 8, 2022 Third Language - Hindi, General Knowledge April 12, 2022 Social Science April 19, 2022 Mathematics April 21, 2022 Physics April 25, 2022 Chemistry April 27, 2022 Biology April 29, 2022 First Language Part 2 Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools)

Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 Guidelines

Students appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations must note that following the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines is mandatory for students. The exams will be conducted as per the COVID guidelines.

It is also mandatory for students to wear face masks at all times and follow the COVID guidelines issued without fail.

The Kerala class 10 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the examinations.

