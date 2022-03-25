Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 from March 31, Check Datesheet here

    Kerala SSLC Board Examinations are scheduled to begin from March 31, 2022. The students appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the complete schedule of the exam. 

    Created On: Mar 25, 2022 16:46 IST
    Modified on: Mar 25, 2022 16:47 IST

    Kerala SSLC Exams 2022

    Kerala Class 10 Exam Schedule 2022: Kerala SSLC Board Examinations are scheduled to begin from March 31, 2022.The board will be conducting the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams 2022 in the offline mode across the various exam centres from March 31, 2022 to April 29, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can visit the official website of Kerala State Board to check the complete schedule. 

    Kerala Class 10 Practical exams were conducted for the IT students from March 10 to 19, 2022and the SSLC Model exams were conducted from March 16 to 21, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can check the complete schedule of the exams below.

    Kerala SSLC Exam Schedule 2022

    Kerala SSLC Exam time Table 2022

    Date

    Subjects

    March 31, 2022

    First Language Part 1 - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools)

    April 6, 2022

    Second Language - English

    April 8, 2022

    Third Language - Hindi, General Knowledge

    April 12, 2022

    Social Science

    April 19, 2022

    Mathematics

    April 21, 2022

    Physics

    April 25, 2022

    Chemistry

    April 27, 2022

    Biology

    April 29, 2022

    First Language Part 2 Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools)

     

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 Guidelines

    • Students appearing for the Kerala SSLC Examinations must note that following the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines is mandatory for students. The exams will be conducted as per the COVID guidelines. 
    • It is also mandatory for students to wear face masks at all times and follow the COVID guidelines issued without fail. 
    • The Kerala class 10 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the examinations. 

    Also Read: Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Toppers Verification begins, Results by March End

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories