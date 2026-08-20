Kerala Students in Classes 9-12 May Soon Get Mid-Day Meals Under PM POSHAN Scheme

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PM POSHAN Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Kerala plans to extend PM POSHAN mid-day meals to Classes 9-12. Learn about this expansion and the special Onam rice distribution for students across the state.

The Kerala government has shared a new plan to help more students to free school meals. On Wednesday, State General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced that the state wants to extend the mid-day meal programme to include students up to Class 12, also known as the Plus Two level. Currently, the government-sponsored "PM POSHAN" scheme, which is well-known as the mid-day meal scheme, only provides lunch to students in Classes 1 through 8 at government and government-aided schools. The minister explained that the state government formally told the Central Government about this plan during a meeting held in Delhi last month. If this proposal is approved, it will mean that students in Classes 9 through 12 will also benefit from free, daily school meals. Celebrating Onam with Support for Families

Minister Samsudheen shared this update while launching a special festival program at the Pattom Government Girls Higher Secondary School. During the event, the focus was also on helping families celebrate the upcoming Onam festival. The minister reminded, access to food is a basic right for every citizen and that it is the government's duty to protect that right. He also took a moment to wish all the students good luck with their upcoming Onam exams. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob also attended the event to share details about holiday support. He announced that about 23.5 lakh students studying in government and aided schools will receive four kilograms of free rice each. This distribution effort is being led by the General Education Department with the help of Supplyco. In total, around 905 metric tonnes of rice is being shared with students.