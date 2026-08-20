Kerala Students in Classes 9-12 May Soon Get Mid-Day Meals Under PM POSHAN Scheme
PM POSHAN Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Kerala plans to extend PM POSHAN mid-day meals to Classes 9-12. Learn about this expansion and the special Onam rice distribution for students across the state.
The Kerala government has shared a new plan to help more students to free school meals. On Wednesday, State General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced that the state wants to extend the mid-day meal programme to include students up to Class 12, also known as the Plus Two level.
Currently, the government-sponsored "PM POSHAN" scheme, which is well-known as the mid-day meal scheme, only provides lunch to students in Classes 1 through 8 at government and government-aided schools. The minister explained that the state government formally told the Central Government about this plan during a meeting held in Delhi last month. If this proposal is approved, it will mean that students in Classes 9 through 12 will also benefit from free, daily school meals.
Celebrating Onam with Support for Families
Minister Samsudheen shared this update while launching a special festival program at the Pattom Government Girls Higher Secondary School. During the event, the focus was also on helping families celebrate the upcoming Onam festival. The minister reminded, access to food is a basic right for every citizen and that it is the government's duty to protect that right. He also took a moment to wish all the students good luck with their upcoming Onam exams.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob also attended the event to share details about holiday support. He announced that about 23.5 lakh students studying in government and aided schools will receive four kilograms of free rice each. This distribution effort is being led by the General Education Department with the help of Supplyco. In total, around 905 metric tonnes of rice is being shared with students.
Keeping Food Affordable
To further help people during the Onam festival season, the government is working through various departments such as Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Agriculture to make sure food prices do not go up in the open market. The state is nearly finished giving out "Onam kits" to families in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) group. These special holiday kits are packed with essential items, including:
- Tea and different types of pulses
- Ingredients for traditional payasam
- Cooking staples like coconut oil, cashew nuts, and salt
- A variety of spices
- A reusable cloth bag to carry everything home
This overall initiative shows the state’s commitment to ensuring that students and families are supported during Kerala’s most important festival to keep food accessible for everyone.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.