Kerala Three-Year LLB Admission 2026: First Phase Centralised Allotment Published
CEE Kerala has issued the First Phase Centralised Allotment for 3 Year LLB Admission 2026 in 4 Government Law College and Government seats in 20 private self-financing law colleges across Kerala. Read the article to know more details.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has published the First Phase Centralised Allotment for Three Year LLB Admission 2026. The allotment is for admission to four Government Law College and Government seats in 20 private self-financing law colleges across Kerala for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can check their allotment details through the official CEE Kerala website and complete the admission process within the given deadline. Read the article to know more details.
Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates who have received an allotment must report to their allotted college between August 18 and August 21, 2026 (3 PM). The admission must be completed within this period.
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Event
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Date
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First Phase Centralised Allotment
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August 17, 2026
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College reporting and admission
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August 18 to August 21, 2026
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Last time to report
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August 21, 2026, 3 PM
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Submission of admitted candidate list by colleges
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August 21, 2026, 4 PM
Steps to Check Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026
- Visit the official CEE Kerala website cee.kerala.gov.in
- Open the Three Year LL.B 2026 - Candidate Portal
- Log in using the application number and other admission details
- Check the allotted college and other admission details
- Download the allotment memo
- Take a print out of the allotment memo for admission process
What to Carry for Kerala LLB Admission 2026
Candidates who have received an allotment must report to the Principal of the allotted college with the allotment memo and the original documents specified in Clause 19 of the prospectus. They must also pay the complete admission fee and other course related fees at the time of admission.
Kerala LLB Admission 2026: Fee Exemption for Eligible Candidates
Certain candidates are exempted from paying the tuition fees. This includes candidates belonging to SC, ST and OEC categories as well as eligible communities covered under the specified education concession rules. Children of fishermen and inmates of Sree Chitra Home, NIrbhaya Home and Juvenile Home are also covered under the tuition fee exemption mentioned in the notification.
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