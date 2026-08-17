Kerala Three-Year LLB Admission 2026: First Phase Centralised Allotment Published

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has published the First Phase Centralised Allotment for Three Year LLB Admission 2026. The allotment is for admission to four Government Law College and Government seats in 20 private self-financing law colleges across Kerala for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can check their allotment details through the official CEE Kerala website and complete the admission process within the given deadline. Read the article to know more details.

Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates who have received an allotment must report to their allotted college between August 18 and August 21, 2026 (3 PM). The admission must be completed within this period.