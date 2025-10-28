KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT Exam 2026 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

KITS 2026: Karunya University has declared the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) 2026 Exam schedule for Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE) for BTech admissions and the Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) for MBA and MCA programmes. KEE assesses science and math skills, whereas the KMAT assesses business aptitude. The phases will allow BTech students to improve their scores twice, whereas MBA and MCA candidates can improve their scores via five opportunities throughout 2026.

KITS Exam 2026 Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of KITS Exam 2026: