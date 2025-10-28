KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT Exam 2026 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- Karunya University announced the KITS 2026 exam schedule for BTech KEE and MBA, MCA KMAT admissions.
- The KEE 2026 exam will be held in two phases.
- The KMAT 2026 exam will be held throughout five phases.
KITS 2026: Karunya University has declared the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) 2026 Exam schedule for Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE) for BTech admissions and the Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) for MBA and MCA programmes. KEE assesses science and math skills, whereas the KMAT assesses business aptitude. The phases will allow BTech students to improve their scores twice, whereas MBA and MCA candidates can improve their scores via five opportunities throughout 2026.
KITS Exam 2026 Highlights
Check the following table for the important highlights of KITS Exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
KITS 2026 Schedule for KEE and KMAT
|
Exam name
|
Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE)
Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)
|
Board name
|
Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS)
|
University name
|
Karunya University
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
karunya.edu
|
Exams
|
BTech: Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE)
MBA, MCA: Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)
|
Exam mode
|
Online
|
Exam phases
|
KEE: January and April 2026
KMAT: 5 from January - July 2026
|
Streams
|
Engineering
Management
Computer Applications
|
Level(s)
|
Bachelors
Masters
|
Programmes
|
BTech
MBA
MCA
KITS Exam 2026: KEE and KMAT Exam 2026 Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to learn about the important dates related to KEE and KMAT 2026:
|
Phase
|
Date(s)
|
Phase 1
|
January 10 - 11, 2026
|
Phase 2
|
April 10 - 12, 2026
|
Phase 3
|
May 9 - 10, 2026
|
Phase 4
|
June 13 - 14, 2026
|
Phase 5
|
July 25 - 26, 2026
KITS 2026: Exam Pattern for KEE 2026 and KMAT 2026
While the KEE Exam 2026 assesses the PCM knowledge of the candidates for engineering entrance exams, KMAT 2026 will administer their knowledge for business aptitude. Candidates can check the exam pattern here:
|
Exam
|
Duration
|
Format
|
Marking Scheme
|
Sections
|
KEE 2026
|
3 hours
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ)
|
Correct: +3
Incorrect: -1
|
Mathematics/Biology: 35
Physics: 25
Chemistry: 25
English: 25
General Aptitude: 10
|
KMAT 2026
|
-
|
-
|
100 total marks
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: 30
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: 20
Quantitative Ability: 20
Indian and Global Business Environment: 30
