Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT Exam 2026 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 28, 2025, 17:08 IST

KEE 2026, KMAT 2026: Karunya University announced the KITS 2026 exam schedule for BTech (KEE) and MBA/MCA (KMAT) admissions. The KEE 2026 exam will be held in two phases whereas the KMAT 2026 exam will be held throughout five phases.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karunya University announced the KITS 2026 exam schedule for BTech KEE and MBA, MCA KMAT admissions.
Karunya University announced the KITS 2026 exam schedule for BTech KEE and MBA, MCA KMAT admissions.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karunya University announced the KITS 2026 exam schedule for BTech KEE and MBA, MCA KMAT admissions.
  • The KEE 2026 exam will be held in two phases.
  • The KMAT 2026 exam will be held throughout five phases.

KITS 2026: Karunya University has declared the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) 2026 Exam schedule for Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE) for BTech admissions and the Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) for MBA and MCA programmes. KEE assesses science and math skills, whereas the KMAT assesses business aptitude. The phases will allow BTech students to improve their scores twice, whereas MBA and MCA candidates can improve their scores via five opportunities throughout 2026. 

KITS Exam 2026 Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of KITS Exam 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

KITS 2026 Schedule for KEE and KMAT

Exam name 

Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE)

Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)

Board name 

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS)

University name 

Karunya University

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

karunya.edu

Exams 

BTech: Karunya Entrance Examination (KEE)

MBA, MCA: Karunya Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)

Exam mode 

Online 

Exam phases 

KEE: January and April 2026

KMAT: 5 from January - July 2026

Streams 

Engineering

Management 

Computer Applications 

Level(s) 

Bachelors 

Masters 

Programmes 

BTech

MBA

MCA

KITS Exam 2026: KEE and KMAT Exam 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to learn about the important dates related to KEE and KMAT 2026: 

Phase

Date(s)

Phase 1

January 10 - 11, 2026

Phase 2

April 10 - 12, 2026

Phase 3

May 9 - 10, 2026

Phase 4

June 13 - 14, 2026

Phase 5

July 25 - 26, 2026

KITS 2026: Exam Pattern for KEE 2026 and KMAT 2026

While the KEE Exam 2026 assesses the PCM knowledge of the candidates for engineering entrance exams, KMAT 2026 will administer their knowledge for business aptitude. Candidates can check the exam pattern here: 

Exam

Duration

Format

Marking Scheme

Sections

KEE 2026

3 hours

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ)

Correct: +3 

Incorrect: -1

Mathematics/Biology: 35

Physics: 25

Chemistry: 25

English: 25

General Aptitude: 10

KMAT 2026

-

-

100 total marks

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: 30

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: 20

Quantitative Ability: 20

Indian and Global Business Environment: 30

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News