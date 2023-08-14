KLEE 2023 3 Year LLB Provisional Answer Key Out, Objection Window Until August 18

KLEE 2023 Provisional Answer Key: The Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2023 provisional answer key for 3 year LLB programme has been released. Students who appeared for the KLEE 2023 entrance exam conducted on August 13, 2023, can visit the official website to check the provisional answer key.

As per the official notification released, complaints regarding the KLEE 2023 answer key are to be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs. 100 per question by DD on or before August 18, 2023.

The KLEE 2023 3 year LLB provisional answer key is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also check the provisional answer key through the link given here.

How to Check KLEE 2023 3-Year LLB Answer Key

The KLEE 2023 provisional answer key for 3 year LLB programme is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Candidates who have appeared for the law entrance exam can check the provisional answer key through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the 3-year LLB candidate portal link

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer key pdf for further reference

If the complaints filed by students are found to be genuine, the fee submitted by students will be refunded for the questions. Students must however note that complaints received after the given time without the required fee and those sent by email/ fax will not be considered.

KLEE 2023 Marking Scheme

The marking scheme followed for the correction of the answer sheets for 3 year LLB programme is as follows

Each correct answer will be awarded 3 marks

Incorrect answers will have a deduction of 1 mark

Questions marked for review, unanswered questions will not carry marks

