KLEE 3-year LLB Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link To Download Final Rank Here

KLEE 3 Year LLB Final Rank List: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the KLEE 2023 3-year LLB entrance final rank list. The rank list has been released as a PDF document on the official website. Students who appeared for the entrance exam conducted on August 13, 2023, can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to check the KLEE 2023 results.

According to the rank list released, the candidates who have secured 10 % of the total 600 marks, i.e., 60 marks and above, under the general category and 5 % of 600 marks, i.e., 30 marks under the SC/ST are considered as qualified in the KLEE 2023 entrance exam.

The KLEE 2023 rank list is available for download on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also check the KLEE 2023 rank list through the direct link available here.

KLEE 2023 3 Year LLB Final Rank list - Click Here

How to Download KLEE 2023 Rank List

The KLEE 2023 rank list is now available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the rank list pdf.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KLEE 3 year LLB candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the rank list link given on the homepage

Step 4: The rank list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the pdf document for further reference

Along with the final rank list, CEE Kerala has also released the provisional category list. According to the official notification, candidates can send genuine complaints ( if any) regarding the provisional category lists published via e-mail along with the application number and name on the official email id ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in. The final category list will be published after addressing valid complaints if any.

KLEE 2023 Category list - Click Here

