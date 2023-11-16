KLEE 2023 Stray Vacancy Admissions For 5 Year LLB Programme To Close Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here

KLEE Admission 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala will close the KLEE 2023 Integrated 5-year LLB stray vacancy round admissions tomorrow, November 17, 2023. Students are advised to check the list of probable candidates and eligible candidates given on the official website and report to the allotted colleges for admissions within the time provided.

Candidates must note that the Integrated 5-year stray vacancy round admissions will be conducted until 2 pm tomorrow. Students allotted seats in the admission round are required to report to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents for admissions,

Probable candidate list - Click Here



Eligible candidate list - Click Here

Guidelines for Allotment

Stray vacancy filling will not be conducted on a First-Come, First-Served basis

Eligible candidates are required to report before the concerned college authority with all the required documents in original including the transfer certificate

No actual seat allocation will be done before the end of the reporting period and the admission finalization will be done as per the rank order only

Admission finalization will be done only after the reporting period ends

Admission to any category seats will be made from the candidates belonging to the respective categories only.

College authorities should verify the Integrated Five Year LLB rank list as well as the category status of the candidates.

The colleges are required to forward the following lists to the CEE on November 17, 2023 by 5.00 P.M.

