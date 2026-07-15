KLEE 2026 Provisional Rank List for 3 Year and 5 Year LLB Out, Submit Grievances Until 5 PM Today

CEE Kerala has issued the provisional rank list for the KLEE three-year and 5 year integrated LLB courses. Candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to download the provisional allotment PDF.

Those who have been mentioned in the KLEE 2026 provisional rank list can submit their grievances until 5 PM today, July 15, 2026. It must also be noted that the results of some of the candidates are withheld due to defects in their uploaded documents. Such candidates can clear the defects by uploading the necessary documents through the website of CEE Kerala.

Three Year LLB Provisional Rank List - Click Here

Five-Year LLB Provisional Rank List - Click Here

Steps to Check KLEE 2026 Provisional Rank List

The link for students to download the PDF for the KLEE 2026 three-year and five-year integrated LLB provisional rank list is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below