KLEE 2026 Provisional Rank List for 3 Year and 5 Year LLB Out, Submit Grievances Until 5 PM Today
CEE Kerala has issued the provisional rank list PDF for the three-year LLB and five-year LLB courses. Students can submit grievances until 5 PM today, July 15, 2026
CEE Kerala has issued the provisional rank list for the KLEE three-year and 5 year integrated LLB courses. Candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to download the provisional allotment PDF.
Those who have been mentioned in the KLEE 2026 provisional rank list can submit their grievances until 5 PM today, July 15, 2026. It must also be noted that the results of some of the candidates are withheld due to defects in their uploaded documents. Such candidates can clear the defects by uploading the necessary documents through the website of CEE Kerala.
Three Year LLB Provisional Rank List - Click Here
Five-Year LLB Provisional Rank List - Click Here
Steps to Check KLEE 2026 Provisional Rank List
The link for students to download the PDF for the KLEE 2026 three-year and five-year integrated LLB provisional rank list is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on Three Year/ 5 Year LLB
Step 3: Click on the Rank List link
Step 4: The rank list PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on KLEE 2026 Provisional Rank List
The Provisional rank list for the three-year and five-year integrated LLB is available on the official website. The rank list includes the following details
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Ápplication number
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Roll number
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Score
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Rank
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.