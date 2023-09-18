KLEE Counselling 2023: 3 Year LLB Counselling Registrations Underway, Check List Of Documents Here

KLEE Option Registration: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has commenced the counselling for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 3-year law programme. As per the official notification released candidates can register options until September 22, 2023.

The KLEE first allotment list based on the options entered by the students will be released on September 23, 2023, and the final allotment list will be released on September 24, 2023. According to the official notification released, candidates whose results are withheld due to defects in the application can also register their options online for allotment. Candidates are however required to make sure that they upload all necessary documents by September 29, 2023 or else the options will not be considered for the allotment process.

KLEE 2023 option entry link is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also enter their options for admission through the link available here.

KLEE Option Registration - Click Here

KLEE 2023 Option Registration Fee

Category Fee General category Rs.2,000/- SC/ST/OEC Rs.500/-

How to Register for KLEE Allotment

Those registering for the allotment process can follow the steps given below to complete the option entry process.

Visit the official website of KLEE

Select the 3-year LLB programme.

Login using the registration ID and password

Click on the option registration window and enter the choices for allotment

Documents Required During Registration

Candidate’s data sheet

Allotment memo

SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document

Original mark list and pass certificate of the qualifying examination

Transfer certificate and conduct certificate

Four copies of recent passport-size photograph

Candidates who passed their qualifying examination from universities/boards outside the state shall produce an “eligibility certificate

Originals of all the uploaded documents/certificates

Any other certificates/documents required

