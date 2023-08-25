KLEE 5-year LLB 2023 Provisional Rank List Released, Get PDF Direct Link Here

KLEE 2023 Provisional Rank List: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2023 provisional rank list. The rank list has been released as a PDF file containing the list of candidates who have cleared the KLEE 2023 five-year LLB entrance exam.

According to the details given on the rank list candidates from the general category who secured 10% of a total of 600 marks (60 marks or above) and those from the SC/ ST category who have scored 5% marks (30 marks or above) will be considered as qualified in the entrance exam. The KLEE 2023 provisional rank list consists of the application number roll number, score, and rank secured by candidates.

KLEE 2023 provisional rank list for five-year LLB candidates is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exams on August 6, 2023, can also check the rank list pdf through the link given here.

KLEE 2023 Provisional Rank List - Click Here

How to Download KLEE 2023 Provisional Rank List

The Kerala law entrance rank list for five years LLB programme has been released on the official website of CEE Kerala. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to check the rank list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KLEE 5-year LLB candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the rank list link

Step 4: The KLEE provisional rank list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KLEE provisional rank list for further reference

As per the notification issued, complaints regarding the KLEE 2023 five-year LLB provisional rank list have to be informed to the office via email - ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before 3.00 PM on August 25, 2023.

