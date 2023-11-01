KLEE Five Year LLB Mop-Up Round Option Registration Underway, Window To Close Tomorrow

KLEE 5 Year LLB Admission 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has started the option entry process for the 5 year Integrated LLB mop-up round counselling. According to the official notification released. Candidates applying for the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website and enter their choices for allotment. As per the schedule given, the last date for students to enter their mop-up round choices is November 2, 2023.

The Mop Up phase of allotment is conducted to fill up the vacant seats remaining after the second phase of centralized allotment for admission to Integrated Five Year LL.B Course in the Government Law Colleges and Private Self-financing Law Colleges is completed. The provisional allotment result will be announced on November 4, 2023 and the final allotment result will be announced on November 6, 2023. The allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered by students.

KLEE 5 year LLB mop-up round option entry link is available in the candidate portal available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling can also complete the option entry through the direct link given below.

KLEE 5 Year LLB Mop-Up Round Option Entry Direct Link - Click Here

Step to Apply for Mop-Up Round Allotment

The link for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment round is available on the candidate portal. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the 5 year Integrated LLB Section

Step 3: Enter the application id and password

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

Also Read: Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11th Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here