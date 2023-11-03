  1. Home
  3. KLEE LLM Admission 2023 First Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until November 8

The final allotment list for LLM admissions are available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Students allotted seats can complete the admission process through the link available here.

Updated: Nov 3, 2023 12:20 IST
KLEE LLM Admission 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination has released the final allotment list for LLM admissions. The final allotment list has been published after addressing the complaints received from candidates regarding the first phase provisional allotment result published on October 27, 2023. Students who have applied for the allotment can access the allotment letter for admissions through the candidate login link on the official website.

Candidates allotted seats in the first allotment round are required to report for admission to the allotted colleges until November 8, 2023 along with the allotment memo and the original documents mentioned. Students are required to remit the complete fee as per the government order to the allotted college within the time provided.

To check the KLEE LLM allotment results candidates are required to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in and login using the application id and password. Candidates can click on the link provided below to check the allotment result. 

LLM Admission 2023 Link - Click Here

How to Download LLM Allotment Result 2023

The final phase allotment result is available on the official candidate login of CEE, Kerala. Candidates can download the allotment memo through the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the LLM candidate portal link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Download the allotment order for admission

When reporting for admission to the LLM programmes. students are required to carry all the relevant documents with them for the admissions. Students are also required to carry the allotment order for the admissions. Students can report for admissions until 3 pm on November 8, 2023.

