    KLEEE 2023: Phase 1 Registrations Commence, Apply at kluniversity.in

    Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Hyderabad has started the registration and application process for KLEEE 2023. Candidates eligible for the admissions can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

    Updated: Oct 19, 2022 17:36 IST
    KLEEE 2023 Registrations
    KLEEE 2023 Registrations

    KLEEE 2023 Registration: Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Hyderabad has started the registration process for the KLEEE 2023 admissions. The KLEEE 2022 exams are conducted for admissions to the B.Tech and B.Arch programmes offered by the institution. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can visit the official website to check the details. 

    According to the schedule available, KLEEE 2023 Phase 1 registrations will be conducted until December 15, 2022. KLEEE 2023 admit card will be available on December 16, 2022, and the entrance exam will be conducted on December 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2022. 

    Candidates applying for the KLEEE 2023 exams must have qualified the national-level entrance exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NATA, or other state-level exams in Engineering. 

    KLEEE 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    KLEEE 2023 Registrations: How to Apply

    The registration and application link for KLEEE 2023 is available on the official registration portal. Before applying for KLEEE 2023 candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria and other details. Students can check here the application process for KLEEE 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the KLEEE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the KLEEE 2023 Registration link given

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the ‘Fresh Registration’ link

    Step 4: Fill in the KLEEE 2023 Application Form

    Step 5: Submit the KLEEE 2023 Application Fee

    Step 6: Recheck all details and click on the final submission tab 

    Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA UG NEET Registration Date Extended till 23 Oct

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification