KLEEE 2023: Phase 1 Registrations Commence, Apply at kluniversity.in

KLEEE 2023 Registration: Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Hyderabad has started the registration process for the KLEEE 2023 admissions. The KLEEE 2022 exams are conducted for admissions to the B.Tech and B.Arch programmes offered by the institution. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can visit the official website to check the details.

According to the schedule available, KLEEE 2023 Phase 1 registrations will be conducted until December 15, 2022. KLEEE 2023 admit card will be available on December 16, 2022, and the entrance exam will be conducted on December 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2022.

Candidates applying for the KLEEE 2023 exams must have qualified the national-level entrance exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NATA, or other state-level exams in Engineering.

KLEEE 2023 Registrations - Click Here

KLEEE 2023 Registrations: How to Apply

The registration and application link for KLEEE 2023 is available on the official registration portal. Before applying for KLEEE 2023 candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria and other details. Students can check here the application process for KLEEE 2023.

Step 1: Visit the KLEEE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the KLEEE 2023 Registration link given

Step 3: Enter the required details in the ‘Fresh Registration’ link

Step 4: Fill in the KLEEE 2023 Application Form

Step 5: Submit the KLEEE 2023 Application Fee

Step 6: Recheck all details and click on the final submission tab

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA UG NEET Registration Date Extended till 23 Oct