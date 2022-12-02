KMAT 2022 Admit Card OUT, Download at kmatindia.com, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2022 Admit Card: Karnataka Private Post Graduate College Association (KPPGCA) has issued the admit card for KMAT (Karnataka Management Aptitude Test) 2022. Candidates who have applied for the KMAT entrance examinations can download the admit card through the link which is now available on the official website.

KMAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022. To appear for the KMAT 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to carry their admit card with them. Candidates can login using the login ID and Password in the admit card link to download the KMAT 2022 Admit Card.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - www.kmatindia.com. Candidates can also download the KMAT 2022 Admit Card through the link available here.

KMAT Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

How to Download KMAT 2022 Admit Card

The KMAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be shown at the exam centre. To download the admit card candidates can follow the given steps.

Step 1: Visit the KMAT official website

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2022 Admit Card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth

Details mentioned on KMAT 2022 Admit Card

The KMAT 2022 Exam Admit Card is available on the official website. The admit card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Exam

Exam centre details

Exam Schedule

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions for exams

KMAT Exams are conducted in the offline mode for admissions to the MBA, and MCA programmes offered in the colleges in the state. Students will be required to answer a total of 120 Multiple Choice Questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Logical and Abstract Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

