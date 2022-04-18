Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    K-MAT 2022 Applications Commence, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

    The Kerala MAT 2022 Application Forms have been released on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Students interested in applying for the same are required to visit the official website for further details on the application process.

    Published On: Apr 18, 2022 12:17 IST
    KMAT 2022 Registration and Application
    KMAT 2022 Registrations: The Kerala MAT 2022 Application Forms have been released on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the Kerala MBA Entrance examination can visit the official website to complete the online registration and application form. 

    According to the dates provided on the official website, the last date for students to complete the KMAT 2022 applications is April 21, 2022. The KMAT 2022 entrance examinations will be conducted in the Computer Based mode on May 7, 2022. 

    Students applying for the KMAT 2022 exams must first make sure that they read through all the details given in the KMAT 2022 application section before applying for the entrance exams. The KMAT 2022 Entrance exam registration and application link are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KMAT 2022 Registration and Application process through the direct link provided below.

    Kerala MAT 2022 Official notification

    KMAT 2022 Registrations

    Steps to Apply for KMAT Kerala 2022?

    When applying for the KMAT 2022 exams, candidates must make sure that they first read through the eligibility criteria and the application instructions carefully. Students must note that the KMAT 2022 applications are available in the online mode only.

    Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the KMAT 2022 registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the CEE official website

    Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2022 section

    Step 3: Click on the Candidate portal link provided

    Step 4: Click on the Registration link and enter all the relevant details

    Step 5: Complete the KMAT 2022 application form

    Step 6: Submit the KMAT 2022 application fee

    Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

    Also Read: TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know List of Documents

