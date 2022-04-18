K-MAT 2022 Applications Commence, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT 2022 Registrations: The Kerala MAT 2022 Application Forms have been released on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the Kerala MBA Entrance examination can visit the official website to complete the online registration and application form.

According to the dates provided on the official website, the last date for students to complete the KMAT 2022 applications is April 21, 2022. The KMAT 2022 entrance examinations will be conducted in the Computer Based mode on May 7, 2022.

Students applying for the KMAT 2022 exams must first make sure that they read through all the details given in the KMAT 2022 application section before applying for the entrance exams. The KMAT 2022 Entrance exam registration and application link are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KMAT 2022 Registration and Application process through the direct link provided below.

Kerala MAT 2022 Official notification

KMAT 2022 Registrations

Steps to Apply for KMAT Kerala 2022?

When applying for the KMAT 2022 exams, candidates must make sure that they first read through the eligibility criteria and the application instructions carefully. Students must note that the KMAT 2022 applications are available in the online mode only.

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the KMAT 2022 registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the CEE official website

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2022 section

Step 3: Click on the Candidate portal link provided

Step 4: Click on the Registration link and enter all the relevant details

Step 5: Complete the KMAT 2022 application form

Step 6: Submit the KMAT 2022 application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

