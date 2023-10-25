KMAT 2023 Registration Last Date, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

KMAT 2023 Registration: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will close the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2023 registration window today. Candidates interested in appearing for the KMAT 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

The KMAT 2023 exams will be conducted on November 5, 2023. Students registering for the MAT 2023 exams can appear for the mock tests which will be held on November 1 and 2, 2023. To register for the KMAT 2023 exams, students are required to enter the course details, candidate name, gender, date of birth, email id and phone number.

KMAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - kmatindia.com. Eligible students can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.

KMAT 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

KMAT 2023 Registration Process

The registration link for KMAT 2023 is available on the official website. Students yet to apply for the entrance exam can complete the registration by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT

Step 2: Click on the KMAT registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the link given

Step 4: Fill out the KMAT 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

KMAT Schedule 2023

Particulars Date KMAT 2023 online registration end date October 25, 2023 KMAT 2023 admit card release date November 3, 2023 KMAT 2023 mock test date November 1 and 2, 2023 KMAT 2023 test date November 5, 2023

