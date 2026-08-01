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KMAT 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Apply Online at kmatindia.com Till August 31, Exam on September 13

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 12:58 IST

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the registration deadline for KMAT 2026 till August 31, 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026. Candidates will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Apply Online at kmatindia.com Till August 31, Exam on September 13
KMAT 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Apply Online at kmatindia.com Till August 31, Exam on September 13
Register for Result Updates

KMAT 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the registration deadline for KMAT 2026. The revised dates as per the official website is till August 31, 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026. Earlier, the registration deadline was July 31, 2026. 

Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com. The exams will be held for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes. 

KMAT 2026: Key Highlights

Applicants can check the following table to know the important details related to the KMAT Karnataka 2026: 

Feature Details
Exam Name KMAT Karnataka 2026
Programmes

MBA

MCA
Registration Deadline July 31, 2026
Revised Registration Deadline August 31, 2026
Exam date  September 13, 2026
Exam Mode Home-based online remote proctored test
Exam Duration 2 Hours
Eligibility Graduates with at least 50% aggregate marks
Test Format 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

How to register for KMAT Karnataka 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register and apply for the KMAT 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at kmatindia.com
  2. Click on the registration link 
  3. Enter your personal details to create account
  4. Log in and fill the KMAT application form
  5. Upload the scanned copies of required documents in prescribed format
  6. Pay the online application fee. 
  7. Carefully review the form and submit 
  8. Download the confirmation page for future reference  

DIRECT LINK - KMAT 2026 Application - New User

KMAT 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to KMAT 2026: 

Event  Date 
Registration Start Date Thursday, 02 April, 2026
Registration End Date Monday, 31 August 2026
Mock Test Date TBA
Admit Card Release Date TBA
Test Date 13-Sep-2026 SundayMCA - 10 am to 12 pmMBA - 2 pm to 4 pm  
Results Announcement TBA

Candidates must note that the dates are subject to change.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 12:58 IST

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