KMAT 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Apply Online at kmatindia.com Till August 31, Exam on September 13
The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the registration deadline for KMAT 2026 till August 31, 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026. Candidates will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com.
KMAT 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the registration deadline for KMAT 2026. The revised dates as per the official website is till August 31, 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026. Earlier, the registration deadline was July 31, 2026.
Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com. The exams will be held for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes.
KMAT 2026: Key Highlights
Applicants can check the following table to know the important details related to the KMAT Karnataka 2026:
|Feature
|Details
|Exam Name
|KMAT Karnataka 2026
|Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
|Registration Deadline
|July 31, 2026
|Revised Registration Deadline
|August 31, 2026
|Exam date
|September 13, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Home-based online remote proctored test
|Exam Duration
|2 Hours
|Eligibility
|Graduates with at least 50% aggregate marks
|Test Format
|120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
How to register for KMAT Karnataka 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register and apply for the KMAT 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at kmatindia.com
- Click on the registration link
- Enter your personal details to create account
- Log in and fill the KMAT application form
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee.
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - KMAT 2026 Application - New User
KMAT 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to KMAT 2026:
|Event
|Date
|Registration Start Date
|Thursday, 02 April, 2026
|Registration End Date
|Monday, 31 August 2026
|Mock Test Date
|TBA
|Admit Card Release Date
|TBA
|Test Date
|13-Sep-2026 SundayMCA - 10 am to 12 pmMBA - 2 pm to 4 pm
|Results Announcement
|TBA
Candidates must note that the dates are subject to change.
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