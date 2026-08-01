KMAT 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Apply Online at kmatindia.com Till August 31, Exam on September 13

KMAT 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the registration deadline for KMAT 2026. The revised dates as per the official website is till August 31, 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026. Earlier, the registration deadline was July 31, 2026.

Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com. The exams will be held for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes.

KMAT 2026: Key Highlights

Applicants can check the following table to know the important details related to the KMAT Karnataka 2026: