KMAT 2026: Registration Ends Today at kmatindia.com; Apply Now
The KMAT 2026 registration window will close today, July 15, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply at kmatindia.com online till 11:59 PM. The KMAT 2026 exam is expected to be held in September 2026.
KMAT 2026: The KMAT 2026 registration window will close today, July 15, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the management entrance examination will need to visit the official website to apply at kmatindia.com. The application form will need to apply online till 11:59 PM. The initial application process was slated to run from April 2, 2026 till June 30, 2026, which was later extended until June 15, 2026.
The KMAT 2026 exam is expected to be held in September 2026. The exam will be held in remote proctored mode for 2 hours, the dates for the same will be released once the application process is concluded.
How to apply for KMAT 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register and apply online for KMAT 2026:
- Visit the official website at kmatindia.com
- Click on the KMAT 2026 Application tab
- Press on Register option and enter basic details to create account
- Log in using the details provided
- Enter personal and academic details to fill the application form
- Upload required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online fee
- Review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - KMAT 2026 Application Form
KMAT Application 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table to know the key highlights of :
|Overview
|Details
|Exam
|KMAT 2026
|Accepting Institutes
|169 management institutes in Karnataka
|Key Institutes
|
Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS)
Alliance University
IFIM Business School
MP Birla Institute
M.S. Ramaiah
Mount Carmel
PESIT
Karnataka state candidates must appear for the KMAT 2026 exam to ensure admission for the current academic year.
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