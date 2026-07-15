KMAT 2026: Registration Ends Today at kmatindia.com; Apply Now

KMAT 2026: The KMAT 2026 registration window will close today, July 15, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the management entrance examination will need to visit the official website to apply at kmatindia.com. The application form will need to apply online till 11:59 PM. The initial application process was slated to run from April 2, 2026 till June 30, 2026, which was later extended until June 15, 2026.

The KMAT 2026 exam is expected to be held in September 2026. The exam will be held in remote proctored mode for 2 hours, the dates for the same will be released once the application process is concluded.

How to apply for KMAT 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register and apply online for KMAT 2026: