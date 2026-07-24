KMAT Karnataka 2026 Application Ends on July 31, Apply for MBA, MCA Programmes, Link Here
The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will end the registration window for KMAT 2026 on July 31, 2026. Interested candidates will need to register online for the exam to seek admissions to MBA and MCA programmes at kmatindia.com.
KMAT Karnataka 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will end the registration window for KMAT 2026 on July 31, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com. The exams will be held for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes. The dates for the admit card release, mock test, and the final exams have not been released yet. Candidates will need to keep their details and documents ready to register for the entrance exam.
KMAT Karnataka 2026: Key Highlights
Applicants can check the following table to know the important details related to the KMAT Karnataka 2026:
|Feature
|Details
|Exam Name
|KMAT Karnataka 2026
|Programmes
|MBA, MCA
|Registration Deadline
|July 31, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Home-based online remote proctored test
|Exam Duration
|2 Hours
|Eligibility
|Graduates with at least 50% aggregate marks
|Test Format
|120 Multiple Choice Questions
How to register for KMAT Karnataka 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register and apply for the KMAT Karnataka 2026:
- Visit the official website at kmatindia.com
- Click on the registration link
- Enter your personal details to create account
- Log in and fill the KMAT application form
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee.
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - KMAT 2026 Application - New User
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.