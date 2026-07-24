KMAT Karnataka 2026 Application Ends on July 31, Apply for MBA, MCA Programmes, Link Here

KMAT Karnataka 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will end the registration window for KMAT 2026 on July 31, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will need to register online for the exam at kmatindia.com. The exams will be held for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes. The dates for the admit card release, mock test, and the final exams have not been released yet. Candidates will need to keep their details and documents ready to register for the entrance exam.

KMAT Karnataka 2026: Key Highlights

Applicants can check the following table to know the important details related to the KMAT Karnataka 2026: