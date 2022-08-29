KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2022 For Cycle 2 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Raise Objections Till 2 September

KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala released the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 answer key for cycle 2. Those who appeared for KMAT Kerala 2022 entrance exam can check the provisional answer key in online mode. Candidates can check and download KMAT Kerala answer key 2022 pdf from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

KMAT Kerala cycle 2 answer key contains all the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. In case candidates find any discrepancy in the released KMAT Kerala answer key, then they can challenge the same till 2nd September. Also, objection received after the stipulated time will not be entertained.

KMAT Kerala 2022 Dates

Events Dates KMAT Kerala (Cycle 2) exam 28th August 2022 Last date to challenge the KMAT answer key 2nd September 2022 (Till 2:00 p.m) Result of KMAT Kerala (cycle 2) To be announced

How To Download KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2022?

Candidates will have to download the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) answer key in online mode. They will have to visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage click on K-MAT 2022 - Candidate Portal (Session 2) tab. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, on the left hand side, click on the Answer Key. Candidates will be redirected to a new page that will have the PDF of KMAT Kerala (cycle 2) answer key.

How To Raise Objections in KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2022?

In case candidates have find any errors or discrepancies in the answers mentioned on the KMAT Kerala answer key 2022, then they can raise objections till 2nd September. The challenges regarding the KMAT Kerala 2022 answer, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents.

Candidates will also have to fees of Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach this office on or before 2 PM till the prescribed date. Also, if the registered complaint is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received via E-mail will not be considered.

