KSEAB Class 5, 8 Annual Exams 2023: Check Guidelines and Exam Schedule

KSEAB Class 5 and 8 Exams: Karnataka Government has announced the withdrawal of the no-detention policy for the Class 5 and 8 students. As per the new notification released, the Karnataka Class 5 and 8 Annual Examinations will be conducted by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

According to the detention policy, students from classes 5 and 8 will not be promoted to the next class if they fail the qualifying annual examination. Officials have also announced the exam schedule for the upcoming examination along with the new guidelines for the class 5 and 8 students.

Officials have announced that the Formative Assessments (FA1 and FA2) and Summative Assessments (SA 1) have been completed for the Class 5 and 8 students. The SA 2 will be conducted as per the given schedule.

Karnataka Class 5 and 8 Examinations 2023

KSEAB will be conducting the Karnataka Class 5 and 8 Exams 2923. The annual exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to 17, 2023 while the answer papers will be evaluated from March 21 to 28, 2023. The results of the Karnataka Class 5 and 8 exams will be announced between April 8 to 10, 2023.

Guidelines for Examination

According to the guidelines issued, the registration for the annual examinations will be done by the school principals. The exams for both classes will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours for a total of 50 marks.

The model question paper will be prepared by the board and will be distributed to the schools before January second week. According to the official notification, there will be regular exams for class 5 and 6 students at the end of every academic year and if a student fails the exam they will be given a second chance to appear in the supplementary exam which will be held after the declaration of the annual exam.

