KTU Temporarily Withdraws B.Tech Yearback System for 5th Semester Students
KTU BTech Admission: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has temporarily withdrawn its B.Tech 'yearback' system for fifth-semester (S5) admissions following student representations and government intervention. The newly constituted KTU Syndicate revoked the 2024 Board of Governors credit rule, allowing 2024-batch students to register for S5 without minimum credit barriers while clearing pending backlogs.
KTU BTech Admission: In huge relief to engineering students of the state, KTU, which has taken a significant step in its history by withdrawing the controversial 'yearback' scheme that would admit engineering students to the fifth semester. The historic move was taken at the very first meeting of the freshly constituted KTU Syndicate, following the directions given by the Higher Education Minister Roji M. John. According to the previous year back scheme passed by the Board of Governors in 2024, engineering students had to have a certain minimum number of credits during the first two semesters (S1 and S2) to gain admission into the fifth semester (S5).
The withdrawal of the year back scheme will help the students of the 2024 batch and others to register and get admitted to S5 without the year back scheme, because now there is no mandatory credit requirement for the students to get promoted to S5. This policy change has come as a result of representations made to the university by the students. It was said that stringent credit requirements along with limited academic calendar and delays in supplementary exams were hindering the progress of the students and causing stress to them.
What This Means for B.Tech Students?
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Aspect
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Previous Rule (Yearback Enforced)
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Revised Rule (Temporary Relaxation)
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S5 Eligibility
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Must earn a mandatory minimum credit count from S1 & S2.
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Waived — Students can register for S5 regardless of S1/S2 credit shortfall.
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Academic Continuity
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Students failing credit limits were held back for a full academic year.
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Students can move forward with S5 classes while clearing backlogs via supplementary exams.
Key Highlights
- Repeal of the Mandatory Credit Requirements: It is not compulsory for the students to have a minimum number of credits in their first and second semesters (S1 & S2) so that they can participate in the fifth semester (S5).
- Cohort Affected: This relaxation would apply to 2024 and other engineering cohorts, the third year of which comes under this decision.
- Cancellation of the Previous Decision: This decision passed by the syndicate nullifies the decision of the Board of Governors for the year 2024.
Background & Reason for the Withdrawal
- Students’ Representation and Protest: Several groups of students and student representatives contacted the state government and brought to light the reality that due to the stringent requirements for credits, many year-back students existed, thus affecting their academic and psychological performance.
- Timetable Delay: Owing to the delayed announcement of the supplementary exam results, change in syllabi, and reduced timetable, the students felt deficient in credits by just little bit.
- Intervention by the Government: Taking into account the complaints of the students, Higher Education Minister, Roji M. John, called for immediate interference from the new syndicate.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.