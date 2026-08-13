KTU Temporarily Withdraws B.Tech Yearback System for 5th Semester Students

KTU BTech Admission: In huge relief to engineering students of the state, KTU, which has taken a significant step in its history by withdrawing the controversial 'yearback' scheme that would admit engineering students to the fifth semester. The historic move was taken at the very first meeting of the freshly constituted KTU Syndicate, following the directions given by the Higher Education Minister Roji M. John. According to the previous year back scheme passed by the Board of Governors in 2024, engineering students had to have a certain minimum number of credits during the first two semesters (S1 and S2) to gain admission into the fifth semester (S5).

The withdrawal of the year back scheme will help the students of the 2024 batch and others to register and get admitted to S5 without the year back scheme, because now there is no mandatory credit requirement for the students to get promoted to S5. This policy change has come as a result of representations made to the university by the students. It was said that stringent credit requirements along with limited academic calendar and delays in supplementary exams were hindering the progress of the students and causing stress to them.