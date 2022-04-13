KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 Admission Applications to End Today, Apply on kvsonlineadmissions.kvs.gov.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: On 13th April 2022, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will formally conclude the admission application process, as per the official timeline. The application process for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022 for Class 1 students will conclude today – 13th April 2022. With today being the last day to submit online applications for KVS 1st Class Admissions 2022, parents are advised to complete the KVS Admission 2022 application process by logging onto the portal - kvsonlineadmissions.kvs.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to do so is also provided below:

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Admission Application Form – Direct Link (Available Now)

Extension in KVS Admission 2022 Application Deadline

The application process for KVS Admission 2022 has been extended multiple times by the Sangathan. Originally, the application process was to conclude on 21st March, which was extended later on following Delhi High Court’s order till 11th and later on till 13th April 2022. With application process for KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022 ending today it is important for parents to fill the form by 7 PM today evening.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 First List on 18th April

Following the completion of KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 process today, the sangathana will prepare the admission list for class 1 and release the same by 18th April 2022. The first admission list will consist of the names of the students who have been shortlisted for admission. Following this, the second and third list for KVS Admission 2022 will be released on 25th April and 2nd May 2022, respectively. The allotment of seats for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 in 2nd and 3rd allotment lists will depend on the number of vacant seats that remain vacant after the 1st Round.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

With today being the last date to complete KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 application process, it is important for parents to be aware of the documents and details required to complete the same. Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to keep the following documents ready with them before they start filling up the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 form:

Photograph : Scanned copy of the student’s passport size photograph with max file size of 256KB

: Scanned copy of the student’s passport size photograph with max file size of 256KB Birth Certificate : Scanned copy of Birth Certificate of the Child with max file size of 256 KB

: Scanned copy of Birth Certificate of the Child with max file size of 256 KB Proof of Residence : Scanned copy of residence proof or address proof

: Scanned copy of residence proof or address proof Category Certificate : Scanned copy of Category certificate to be uploaded, if applying under Reservation quota

: Scanned copy of Category certificate to be uploaded, if applying under Reservation quota EWS Quota Certificate : For candidates applying under EWS quota, scanned copy of government certificate is required to be uploaded

: For candidates applying under EWS quota, scanned copy of government certificate is required to be uploaded PwD Category Certificate : If applying under PwD quota, necessary proof or certificate for the same

: If applying under PwD quota, necessary proof or certificate for the same Parent / Grandparent Service Details : If applying under central government employee quota, transfer details or parent / grandparent’s service credentials

: If applying under central government employee quota, transfer details or parent / grandparent’s service credentials Retirement Certificate: If applying as a retired defence personnel quota, necessary retirement certificate to be uploaded as part of the application process

Candidates should note that in case multiple application forms are filled for same student seeking admission to same KV School, the latest one would be considered as final and details from therein would be used for screening process.

