KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Lottery for Class 1 Admission Postponed, Check Details Here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Lottery Postponed: Adding more misery and wait for thousands of parents, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to put on hold the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Lottery. As per the earlier schedule, the lottery for KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022 was scheduled to be held today i.e., on 18th April 2022. However, the same has been postponed and will now be held at a later date. As of now, the Sangathan has not announced any revised date for KVS Admission Lottery, but the notification says that the revised date will be notified soon on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan puts on hold admissions under special provisions. This includes admission through MP quota.



As per the directions of @KVS_HQ, the decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order. pic.twitter.com/DR4D1yboNt — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 15, 2022

Official Notice Confirms KVS Admission Lottery Put on Hold

With several rumours and speculations doing rounds on social media platforms, KVS has decided to issue an official notification to confirm the postponement of KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Lottery. To confirm the development, the sangathan has put up an official notice on its website, which reads ““The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on April 18, 2022 has been put on hold till further orders. The revised date of the lottery will be communicated soon.”

Revised Schedule for Lottery and Admission Rounds Soon

While the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Lottery has been put on hold for now, the Sangathan has said that the revised schedule for the Admission process for Class 1 students will be announced soon. As per the earlier schedule, three KVS Class 1 Admission Lists were to be released by the Sangathan. KVS Class 1 Admission List for 1st admission round was to be released on 18th April, followed by 2nd and 3rd lists being released on 25th April and 2nd May 2022, respectively. However, now, with the KVS 1st Admission List 2022 being put on hold, the complete schedule would be revised by the Sangathan.

