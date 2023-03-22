KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registrations from March 27, Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 registration will begin on March 27, 2023. Parents who wish to get their children admitted can apply on the official website. Check details here

Updated: Mar 22, 2023 11:43 IST
KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24: As per the latest updates, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin the registrations for Class 1 admission on March 27, 2023. Once the registration form is out, parents wishing to admit their children can start applying. However, the authorities have already released the KVS Class 1 Admission Schedule 2023 on the official website i.e. kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Along with the schedule, the authorities have also released the KVS Online Admission 2023-24 Guidelines on the official website. The age requirement for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 is between 6 to 8 years. Parents can fill out ward applications until April 17 till 7.00 pm. However, it must be noted that Admission will not be granted if wrong and misleading information in the application form is found at the time of scrutiny by the KV.

KVS Online Admission 2023-24 Guidelines PDF- Click Here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Dates

The below-mentioned table has mentioned some of the important from the complete KVS Admission 2023-24 schedule. Candidates can check out the entire schedule along with KVS Admission 2023 Guidelines from the PDF attached below.

Events

Dates

Advertisement for admission

Latest by March 25, 2023,

Online registration for Class 1

March 27, 2023 (10 am)

Last date of online registration for Class 1

April 17, 2023 (7 pm)

Announcement of 1st provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates

April 20, 2023

Admission of eligible candidates of selected list

April 21, 2023

KVS Online Admission Schedule 2023-24 PDF- Click Here

KVS Online Admission 2023-24

Apart from  KVS Online Admission 2023-24 Class 1, Registration for Class 2 and above will be started from April 3, 2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to April 12, 2023 (Wednesday) upto 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

