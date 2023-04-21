KVS Lottery Result 2023 for Class 1 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

KVS Lottery Result 2023 Result Declared: As per the latest updates, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the results for KVS Class 1 admission 2023. Parents who registered for class 1 admission on the behalf of their children can check out the result on the official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.To access the result, they have to select the state and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Candidates who have been selected under the lottery system can take admission from today i.e. April 21, 2023, onwards. It must be noted that out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”.

KVS Lottery Result 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check KVS Lottery Result 2023 Result?

Parents who registered for the KVS Class 1 admission 2023 can check out the result on the official website. The admission process for selected children begins today. Know how to access results here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KVS lottery result 2023 link

Step 3: Now, select state and then Kendriya Vidyalaya

Step 4: Click on the search button

Step 5: KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

What After Declaration of KVS Lottery Result 2023?

The authorities have announced the KVS Class 1 result 2023. The admission process has begun today. Parents must note that the originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya at the time of admission. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being cancelled.

