LIBA Admission 2023: Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Registrations Commence, Check at liba.edu

LIBA Admissions 2023: Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai has opened the online application portal for the two-year full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 programme. The PGDM programme is approved by AICTE, recognized by AIU, and also accredited by NBA/ SAQS/ AACSB.

Candidates interested in applying for the Loyola Institute of Business Administration PGDM programme can visit the institute's official website - admissions.liba.edu for the admission process 2023.

LIBA PGDM Application Form 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for PGDM 2023 at LIBA

Candidates interested in pursuing a management programme should apply for the PGDM programme for the academic year 2023 at the prestigious Loyola Institute of Business management. here are a few steps to follow in order to complete the registration form at the online portal.

Step 1 - Visit the official website admissions.liba.edu to apply

Step 2 - Click on the tab “Apply Now”

Step 3 - Register for the PGDM Full-Time programme

Step 4 - Click on the “Login” button to access the application portal after registration

Step 5 - Fill in all the correct details

Step 6 - Upload all the required documents

Step 7 - Pay the application fee through a safe payment gateway

Step 8 - Download the application form for future reference

LIBA PGDM Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university (AIU) under regular mode with a minimum of 60% marks in Class 10th, 12th & Graduation

Candidates who have cleared all the subjects on their first attempt will be preferred.

To apply for the LIBA PGDM programme, candidates must have a valid CAT 2022 or XAT 2023.

Candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000 as the application fee while applying for the PGDM programme at LIBA Institute. The two-year PGDM course fee will be Rs. 18,71,000. Moreover, the candidates will be selected based on Class 10 and 12 percentages and also their Graduate scores. Work experience and CAT/XAT scores will also be counted.

Selected applicants will be shortlisted for further rounds like Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Assessment Test (WAT) for the final round selection. The above-mentioned process is followed for admission to the PGDM programme at LIBA Institute.

