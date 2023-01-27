Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023: Registrations Commence at lloydbusinessschool.edu.in, Know How to Apply Here

Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023: The Lloyd Business School, Greater Noida is accepting applications for its full-time (PGDM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management 2023 programme in both online and offline mode. Interested candidates who want to get admission into various management courses can register themselves through the official website- lloydbusinessschool.edu.in or can visit the offline campus.

As per the recent updates, the Lloyd Business School offers management programmes in various specializations that include Supply Chain Management, Human Resources Management, Business Analytics, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, etc.

As per the updates, students are advised to go through the official admission notification available on the website before applying for the Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023 examination.

Who is Eligible for Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023?

As per the recent updates, students appearing for the Lloyd Business School Post Graduate in Management programme 2023 must have secured 50% marks in all the levels of education i.e. Class 10th, Class 12th, and Graduation.

How to Apply For the Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023 Exam?

Candidates who are appearing for the Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023 Exam to get admission into various management programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit Lloyd Business School's official website- lloydbusinessschool.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab

Step 3: Enter the required details i.e, Name, Phone Number, Email ID, mentioned in the application form

Step 4: Select state and city and programme name

Step 5: Now, click on Register

Step 6: Upload all the required documents

Step 7: Submit the Lloyd Business School PGDM 2023 application form

Lloyd Business School PGDM Admission Process 2023

As per the latest updates, the Lloyd Business School shortlist the candidates on the basis of the marks secured by the students in entrance exams like CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, GMAT, their past academic performance, and extra-curricular activities.

